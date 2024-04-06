Six dead and 10 injured after Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials say

A Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, killed six civilians and injured 10 early on Saturday, regional officials said.

Ukraine’s national police said the attack was launched by drones. It published pictures of blazes that broke out on city streets and next to buildings.

“As of this morning, there are six dead and 10 wounded as a result of the night strike on Shevchenkivskyi district,” Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The attack hit residential areas – at least nine high-rise buildings, three dormitories, a number of administrative buildings, a shop, a petrol station, a service station and cars were damaged.”

READ MORE

The strike had occurred just after midnight, news reports said. Ukraine’s military said on Facebook its air defences destroyed 28 of 32 drones and three of six missiles launched by Russia.

Kharkiv, in Ukraine’s northeast, has been a frequent Russian target, with attacks intensifying in recent weeks. On Wednesday, a drone attack on the city killed four people and badly damaged apartment blocks.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, told the news outlet Politico in an interview published on Thursday, that he saw Kharkiv as the most likely target for any new Russian offensive in May or June.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov reported a strike on a residential building and a missile attack on a village north of Kharkiv city. No casualties were reported in either incident.

Air raid alerts remained in effect for Kharkiv and most of the country, including the capital Kyiv, for several hours after the strikes.

First responders work on the scene of an overnight drone attack in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Photograph: Yakiv Liashenko/EPA

On Friday, Russia fired five missiles on Ukraine’s southern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least four people, injuring 20 and damaging residential buildings and industrial facilities, the regional governor said.

Two journalists covering the aftermath of the strikes were among those wounded in the city, which is near the frontline in the war with Russian forces.

Ukraine’s air force issued a ballistic missile raid alert for the region, part of which is occupied by Russia. Moscow has recently stepped up usage of ballistic missiles that are harder to intercept.

Earlier, Russian officials accused Ukraine of attacking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is located southwest of the city of Zaporizhzhia and is occupied by Russian troops.

The Russian state-run RIA news agency quoted the facility press service as saying Ukrainian military drones attacked the power plant but caused no damage to its critical infrastructure.

[ Tiny border crossing is ‘last chance’ for Ukrainians fleeing Russian territory ]

Reuters could not independently verify the alleged incident.

In the past, each side in the two-year-old conflict has accused the other of shelling the plant, none of whose six reactors are operating.– Reuters