Moscow launches multi-wave attack on Ukraine overnight

Bryansk, near the Ukraine and Belarus borders, has reportedly been attacked a number of times since February 2022. Photograph: Google Maps

Russia launched a multi-wave attack on Ukraine overnight, using 70 air-assault weapons, Kyiv’s air force has said.

Communicating via the Telegram messaging channel, the force, which is celebrated in a holiday on the first Sunday of August every year, said 30 out of 40 cruise missiles and all 27 of the Shahed drones were destroyed by the country’s air defence.

“In total, in several waves of attacks, from the evening of Aug 5th to the morning of Aug 6th, 2023, the enemy used 70 means of air assault weapons,” they said.

It also said Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but would not disclose further information on them.

Russian officials have not provided comment on the report, which could not be independently verified.

It was not immediately clear whether there was any damage from the attack or what happened to the 10 cruise missiles that were not shot down.

Meanwhile, Russia’s air defence system destroyed two aircraft-type drones over the Karachevskyi district in the southwest Bryansk region, area governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

“There were no damages or casualties,” Bogomaz said on the Telegram channel.

It was not clear who launched the drones and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russia-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Russian authorities say the Bryansk region – which borders both Ukraine and Belarus – has seen multiple attacks by Ukrainian forces and pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups in the 17 months since Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine. – Reuters