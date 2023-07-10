Ukraine war: Kyiv claims ‘definite advance’ south of Bakhmut’

A resident packs his belongings in a car after a night missile attack on the city of Kramatorsk. Photograph: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian forces have registered “a definite advance” on the southern flank of the eastern city of Bakhmut, according to Ukraine’s deputy defence minister.

In a Telegram post, Hanna Maliar said there was no change in positions on the northern flank.

She did not give any further details but attention in recent days has focused on the village of Klishchiivka, lying on heights to the south of Bakhmut.

Earlier Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said they were “making progress” around the city.

Russian forces captured Bakhmut in May but are thought to be struggling to maintain control of it.

“Fierce fighting” continued in the southern areas of Melitopol and Berdyansk Ms Maliar said, adding that “We are consolidating our gains in those areas.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meanwhile said he felt no “pressure at all” to see success more quickly.

“Today, the initiative is on our side,” Mr Zelenskiy told the US broadcaster ABC. “We are advancing, albeit not as fast [as we would like]. But we are advancing.”

US president Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One as he arrives at London Stansted Airport in England. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Elsewhere, US president Joe Biden, who has arrived in London, is set to hold talks with British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Monday on the eve of a two-day Nato summit in Vilnius, with Ukraine set to dominate discussions both in London and in the Lithuanian capital.

The US and the UK are among Ukraine’s strongest supporters, but they differ on Ukraine’s wish to join the military alliance, with Washington much more reluctant than London due to concerns it may provoke Russia.

While all sides have agreed Ukraine cannot join until the war is over, and so be covered by its guarantee that an attack on one is an attack on all, the UK has been pushing for Kyiv to receive fast-track membership, without the need for it to fulfil a Nato membership action plan.

However, the US president on Sunday told CNN that Ukraine was “not yet ready” and made it clear that membership was conditional on more than the war’s end.

“Nato is a process that takes some time to meet all the qualifications – from democratisation to a whole range of other issues,” Mr Biden said, adding that Nato needed to “lay out a rational path” for membership.

He suggested the US could provide military aid similar to the support it has long provided to Israel. – Guardian