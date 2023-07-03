France protests ease as Macron set to meet leaders of parliament

French president Emmanuel Macron is set to meet the leaders of both houses of parliament on Monday as violent protests over the police shooting of a teenager appeared to ease after five nights of unrest.

Police made 49 arrests nationwide on Sunday, French media reported, citing the interior ministry, a significant fall from 719 arrests the day before, and 1,300 on Friday.

Mr Macron will also meet on Tuesday with the mayors of 220 towns and cities affected by the protests, his office said, following a crisis meeting on Sunday night with government ministers.

Mr Macron, who delayed the start of the first state visit to Germany in 23 years as rioting and violence continued across the country, also wants to start a detailed, longer-term assessment of the reasons that led to the unrest, an official said.

The shooting victim (17), identified only as Nahel, was killed in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. He was laid to rest in a Muslim ceremony on Saturday with his grandmother calling for an end to the violence.

The office of interior minister Gerald Darmanin said 45,000 police officers would again be deployed in the streets which saw a burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses.

Skirmishes erupted in the Mediterranean city of Marseilles on Sunday but appeared less intense than the night before, according to the interior ministry. – Agencies