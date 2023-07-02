Ukraine war: Russia launches first overnight drone attack on Kyiv in 12 days, says military

A Ukrainian soldier carries rockets as his team prepares to fire a recoilless gun toward Russian positions near Prechystivka, Ukraine. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv after a 12-day break, a Ukrainian military official said on Sunday.

“Another enemy attack on Kyiv,” Serhiy Popko, a colonel general who heads Kyiv’s military administration, said in a post on the Telegram channel. “At this moment, there is no information about possible casualties or damage.”

The official claimed air-defence systems preliminarily destroyed all targets on their approach.

Witnesses heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems hitting targets.

Kyiv, its region and a number of central and eastern Ukraine’s regions were under air raid alerts for about an hour after 2am.

The ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) is working on a Bill that would temporarily ban the travel of close relatives of high-ranking officials to “unfriendly countries,” the RIA state news agency reported on Sunday.

Russia considers all countries that have hit it with sanctions over its military campaign in Ukraine to be “unfriendly.”

Citing a member of the Russian Duma, Sergei Karginov, RIA reported that restrictions may also affect, among others, law enforcement officers, judges, top managers of state corporations, and the board of directors of the Central Bank.

“Now, when Russia is forced to confront a group of Western countries led by the United States that provoked a conflict in Ukraine, such journeys ... are not only inadmissible, but also dangerous,” RIA cited Mr Karginov as saying. – Reuters