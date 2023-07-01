France riots: Almost 1,000 arrested during fourth night of clashes after fatal police shooting

A French anti-riot police officer walking past a burning truck amid unrest in Nantes, four days after a 17-year-old was killed by police in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. Photograph: Sebastien Salom-Gomis/Getty Images

Rioting raged in cities around France for a fourth night despite massive police deployment – with cars and buildings set ablaze and stores looted as family and friends prepared to bury the 17-year-old whose killing by an officer sparked the unrest.

The government suggested the violence was beginning to lessen thanks to tougher security measures, but damages remained widespread, from Paris to Marseilles and Lyons and French territories overseas, where a 54-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet in French Guiana.

The ministry for interior announced 994 arrests around France by early on Saturday.

France’s national football team – including international star Kylian Mbappe, an idol to many young people in the disadvantaged neighbourhoods where the anger is rooted – have pleaded for an end to the violence.

READ MORE

“Many of us are from working-class neighbourhoods, we too share this feeling of pain and sadness” over the killing of 17-year-old Nahel, the players said in a statement.

“Violence resolves nothing.

“There are other peaceful and constructive ways to express yourself.”

They said it is time for “mourning, dialogue and reconstruction” instead.

The deadly shooting of Nahel, whose last name has not been made public, stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people in housing projects who struggle with poverty, unemployment and racial discrimination.

The subsequent rioting is the worst France has seen in years and puts new pressure on president Emmanuel Macron, who appealed to parents to keep children off the streets and blamed social media for fuelling violence.

The Interior Ministry said 994 arrests were made during the night, with more than 2,500 fires.

The night before, 917 people were arrested nationwide, 500 buildings targeted, 2,000 vehicles burned and dozens of shops ransacked.

While the number of overnight arrests was the highest yet, there were fewer fires, cars burned and police stations attacked around France than the previous night, according to the Interior Ministry.

Minister for interior Gerald Darmanin said the violence was of “much less intensity”.

Hundreds of police and firefighters have been hurt, including 79 overnight, but authorities have not released injury tallies for protesters.

Firefighters in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, where the shooting occurred on Tuesday, extinguished the blazes set by protesters that left scorched remains of cars strewn across the streets on Friday night.

[ Analysis: Riots in France require Macron to demonstrate capacity to retake control of country ]

In the neighbouring suburb Colombes, protesters overturned garbage bins and used them for makeshift barricades.

Looters during the evening broke into a gun shop and made off with weapons, and a man was later arrested with a hunting rifle, police said. Meanwhile, in the southern Mediterranean port city of Marseilles, officers arrested nearly 90 people as groups of protesters lit cars on fire and broke store windows to take what was inside.

Buildings and businesses were also vandalised in the eastern city of Lyons, where a third of the roughly 30 arrests made were for theft, police said.

Authorities reported fires in the streets after an unauthorised protest drew more than 1,000 people earlier in the evening.

By about 3am, minister for interior Gerald Darmanin told cable news channel BFMTV that 471 arrests were made during the night.

Major French cities saw a third night of riots triggered by the deadly police shooting of a teenager. (Reuters)

Nahel’s burial is scheduled for Saturday, according to Nanterre mayor Patrick Jarry, who said France needs to “push for changes” in disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

Despite repeated government appeals for calm and stiffer policing, Friday saw brazen daylight violence, too.

An Apple store was looted in the eastern city of Strasbourg, where police fired tear gas, and the windows of a fast-food outlet were smashed in a Paris-area shopping mall, where officers repelled people trying to break into a shuttered store, authorities said.

Violence was also erupting in some of France’s territories overseas.

Protesters block a street with garbage cans in Colombes, outside Paris. Photograph: Lewis Joly/AP

Some 150 police officers were deployed on Friday night on the small Indian Ocean island of Reunion, authorities said, after protesters set garbage bins ablaze, threw projectiles at police and damaged cars and buildings.

In French Guiana, a 54-year-old was killed by a stray bullet on Thursday night when rioters fired at police in the capital, Cayenne, authorities said.

In the face of the escalating crisis that hundreds of arrests and massive police deployments have failed to quell, Mr Macron held off on declaring a state of emergency, an option that was used in similar circumstances in 2005.

Instead, his government ratcheted up its law enforcement response. Already massively beefed-up police forces were boosted by another 5,000 officers for Friday night, increasing the number to 45,000 overall, the minister for interior said.

Mr Darmanin, said police made 917 arrests on Thursday alone and noted their young age – 17 on average. He said more than 300 police officers and firefighters have been injured.

It was unclear how many protesters have been injured in the clashes.

Mr Darmanin on Friday also ordered a nationwide night-time shutdown of all public buses and trams, which have been among rioters’ targets. He also said he warned social networks not to allow themselves to be used as channels for calls to violence.

[ The Irish Times view on the riots in France: an explosion of anger ]

Mr Macron, too, zeroed in on social media platforms that have relayed dramatic images of vandalism and cars and buildings being torched, saying they were playing a “considerable role” in the violence.

Singling out Snapchat and TikTok, he said they were being used to organise unrest and served as conduits for copycat violence.

Already massively beefed-up police forces were boosted by another 5,000 officers for Friday night. Photograph: Mohammed Badra/EPA

Mr Macron said his government would work with technology companies to establish procedures for “the removal of the most sensitive content”, adding that he expected “a spirit of responsibility” from them.

Snapchat spokesperson Rachel Racusen said the company has increased its moderation since Tuesday to detect and act on content related to the rioting.

The police officer accused of killing Nahel was handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide, which means investigating magistrates strongly suspect wrongdoing but need to investigate more before sending a case to trial.

Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache said his initial investigation led him to conclude that the officer’s use of his weapon was not legally justified.

Mr Prache said officers tried to pull Nahel over because he looked so young and was driving a Mercedes with Polish license plates in a bus lane. He allegedly ran a red light to avoid being stopped and then got stuck in traffic.

The officer said he feared he and his colleague or someone else could be hit by the car as Nahel attempted to flee, according to the prosecutor.

Nahel’s mother, identified as Mounia M, told France 5 television that she was angry at the officer but not at the police in general.

“He saw a little Arab-looking kid, he wanted to take his life,” she said, adding that justice should be “very firm”.

The violence comes just over a year before Paris and other French cities are due to host 10,500 Olympians and millions of visitors for the summer Olympic Games.

Organisers said they are closely monitoring the situation as preparations for the Olympics continue. – AP