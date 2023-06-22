US journalist Gershkovich loses new appeal against detention in Russia

US journalist Evan Gershkovich attends an appeal hearing against the extension of his arrest term on espionage charges at the Moscow City Court. Photograph: Maxim Shipenkov/EPA

US reporter Evan Gershkovich had a new appeal rejected by a Moscow court on Thursday against his pre-trial detention on charges of espionage.

The Wall Street Journal reporter denies the spying charge, which could lead to a prison sentence of up to 20 years if he is convicted.

His parents Mikhail Gershkovich and Ella Milman, who left the Soviet Union for the United States in 1979, were in court to support their son. US ambassador Lynne Tracy was not allowed inside the room.

Gershkovich, wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt, stood in a glass box and smiled at journalists who were briefly allowed to film him before the start of the proceedings.

The 31-year-old was arrested in March and accused by Russia's FSB security service of collecting military secrets in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

His newspaper denies the accusation against Gershkovich, who was accredited by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The US says he was wrongfully detained and is demanding his release.

Gershkovich was appealing against his continued detention in Moscow's Lefortovo prison ahead of his trial, for which no date has been set.

Emma Tucker, the Wall Street Journal's editor in chief, told the BBC before the hearing that she had low expectations from the appeal but it was important to go through the legal process.

In April, a court denied a request from Gershkovich's lawyers that he be transferred to house arrest, agree to restrictions on his movements, or be granted bail.

Gershkovich is being held at a time when relations between Washington and Moscow are at the lowest point since the Cold War after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last year in what it called “a special military operation.” - Reuters

