Television footage from the Milan’s Porta Romana neighbourhood showed high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Several vehicles are in flames in the centre of Milan in northern Italy after an explosion, the SkyTG24 news channel reported on Thursday.

Local police said a van had caught fire. No further details were immediately available.

SkyTG24 broadcast footage from the Milan’s Porta Romana neighbourhood, showing high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene.

More to follow.