European cities break temperature records with warm start to 2023

Revellers attending the traditional New Year's swim of the 'Berlin Seals' club in the Oranke Lake in Berlin on January 1st. Temperatures in the German capital reached 16 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Day. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA/Shutterstock

Europe has broken temperature records already this year, with cities from Berlin to Warsaw recording their warmest ever start to the month.

Temperatures in the German capital reached 16 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Day, a January record, national forecaster Deutscher Wetterdienst said on Twitter. In Poland’s biggest city, the mercury surpassed the previous peak by more than 5 degrees. The Czech Republic registered its warmest ever New Year’s Eve.

On Tuesday, temperatures reached 7 degrees in Berlin; 8 degrees in Warsaw; 10 degrees in Paris; 8 degrees in Amsterdam; 12 degrees in Madrid; and 15 degrees in Rome and Athens, according to the UK Met Office.

Europe’s winter heat wave has curbed demand for natural gas, easing pressure on the continent’s fragile energy systems and pushing prices down. In most areas the unseasonably warm weather is set to persist, quelling fears that the region could face rationing and blackouts amid reduced gas supply from Russia.

READ MORE

A total of 75.4 heating-degree days — a measure of the energy needed to heat homes — are expected next week in Europe, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies. That’s below the 10-year average of 79.9 days. European gas prices fell as much as 6.5% on Tuesday, a day after touching their lowest level since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The return of stronger winds across parts of Europe is also relieving pressure on the market. Germany is expected to produce near-record wind power on Wednesday, according to a Bloomberg model.

In Scandinavia, the forecast has turned colder, with heavy snow expected in the southwest of the region next week. Temperatures on Tuesday stood at -7 degrees in Oslo; -1 degrees in Stockholm, and 6 degrees in Copenhagen.

In Scotland, forecasters have warned that heavy rain could lead to flooding and travel disruption this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of rain for southern Scotland and parts of central Scotland, the Highlands, and Argyll and Bute. - Bloomberg/PA