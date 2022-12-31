Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskiy vows to reinforce air defences in new year

A Ukrainian soldier lights a cigarette on the outskirts of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Photograph: SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed to reinforce his nation’s air defences in the new year as Russia continues to pound its electrical grid and cities with missiles and armed drones.

“This year we didn’t just save our air defence, we made it the strongest ever, he said in his evening address. “But in the new year Ukraine’s air defence will become even stronger and more efficient.”

Mr Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s air defence could become the most powerful in Europe, which he said would help the defence of the Continent as well as his nation.

Ukraine shot down all of the fourth wave of drones sent over the past day, with a district administrative building sustaining damage in Kyiv, according to local authorities and Ukraine’s military command.

It was part of one of the most intense missile and drone attacks of the war.

Russian shelling killed two people and wounded two more in the Kharkiv region, according to Mr Zelenskiy’s office. The president said the toughest fighting is taking place near Bakhmut and Soledar, and he expects more attacks before New Year’s Eve.

Ukraine got 5,000 diesel generators this month and expects to get about 8,000 more next month, though the nation’s needs are much bigger, given repeated Russia’s air attacks on its energy infrastructure, according to the Infrastructure Ministry.

The overall number of generators imported so far this year is near 500,000, according to Ukraine’s government.

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces, lost connection to the backup power line due to shelling, the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Twitter.

The power plant is receiving off-site electricity from the last external line, IAEA said. Ukraine’s three other nuclear plants are restoring previous electricity production levels after Thursday’s missile attacks, according to the statement.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping hailed deepening ties between Russia and China in talks Friday, despite signs that Beijing is impatient with the wider political and economic impact of Russia’s struggling invasion of Ukraine.

Russia would seek to strengthen military co-operation with China, with relations between the two countries at their “best in history”, Mr Putin said in the video call, the first since the leaders met in person in September. China stands ready to expand their “strategic partnership”, Mr Xi said.

Chinese state television reported that Mr Xi told Mr Putin Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in seeking to resolve Ukraine “crisis, though the road to peace talks won’t be smooth”.

Beijing has refused to publicly condemn the invasion or even to call it a war, instead accusing the US of provoking Russia by pushing to expand Nato. – Bloomberg