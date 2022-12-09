Ukraine: Russia has installed rocket launchers at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

A man sells flowers in a street as life without electricity continues in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

Russian forces have installed multiple rocket launchers at Ukraine’s shut-down Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials claimed on Thursday,

The claim raises fears Europe’s largest atomic power station could be used as a base to fire on Ukrainian territory and heightening radiation dangers.

Ukraine’s nuclear company Energoatom said in a statement that Russian forces occupying the plant have placed several Grad multiple rocket launchers near one of its six nuclear reactors.

It said the offensive systems are located at new “protective structures” the Russians secretly built, “violating all conditions for nuclear and radiation safety”.

READ MORE

The claims have not been verified by the Guardian.

Although the risk of a nuclear meltdown is greatly reduced because all six reactors have been shut down, experts have said a dangerous release of radiation is still possible, the Associated Press reports.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue attacking Ukrainian energy systems despite global criticism of strikes that have left millions without electricity and water at the start of winter.

The Russian leader presented the strikes as a response to the explosion on Moscow’s bridge that connected Russia to annexed Crimea, as well as other attacks, accusing Kyiv of blowing up power lines near the Kursk nuclear power plant and not supplying water to Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Russia is still set on seizing parts of eastern and southern Ukraine that Mr Putin claimed as his own, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added that the Crimean peninsula in southern Ukraine, which Russia annexed in 2014, was vulnerable to attacks by Ukrainian forces, after officials there said they had shot down a drone near a key naval base.

In his late Thursday video address, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, paid tribute to four policemen killed by landmines in Kherson province.

“This is perhaps even fiercer and more devious than missile terror,” said Mr Zelenksiy. “For there is no system against mines that could destroy at least part of the threat as our anti-aircraft systems do.”

In Moscow, firefighters battled a fire the size of a football pitch at a shopping centre in a Moscow suburb, emergency services said.

The blaze broke out overnight at the Mega Khimki shopping centre in the northern suburb of Khimki. The suspected cause of the fire is arson, according to authorities, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Mega had been home to a large number of western retail chains before the companies’ departure from Russia in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, including one of the first Ikea stores in the Moscow area. – Guardian