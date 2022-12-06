Ukraine works to restore power after latest Russian attacks as temperatures fall

Ukrainians take shelter at a metro station as air raid sirens ring out in Kyiv on December 5th, 2022. Photograph: Laura Boushnak/The New York Times

Ukraine is working to restore power after Russia’s latest wave of missile strikes on Monday caused power disruptions across the country, as winter frost builds and temperatures plunge.

The power deficit caused by the latest wave of Russian air strikes on Ukraine will be significantly reduced by Tuesday evening, Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said in televised comments

Out of the 70 missiles launched by Moscow, most were shot down, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but the barrage still hit Ukraine’s already battered infrastructure.

Fresh power cuts were announced in all regions “due to the consequences of shelling”, national electricity provider Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

The head of Ukrenergo said he had “no doubt that Russian military consulted with Russian power engineers during this attack”, judging by where the missiles landed.

“The time that Russians chose for this attack was connected with their desire to inflict as much damage as possible,” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi told a Ukrainian news programme, explaining the attacks were launched as the country enters a “peak frost” period.

“Our repairmen will be working on the energy system restoration.”

A drone attack on an airfield in Russia’s Kursk region set fire to an oil storage tank, a local governor said on Tuesday.

“There were no casualties. The fire is localised. All emergency services working at the site,” Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

On Monday, Russia’s defence ministry said Ukrainian drones attacked two airbases at Ryazan and Saratov in south-central Russia, killing three servicemen and wounding four, with two aircraft damaged.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine “attempted to strike” the Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region and the Engels airfield in the Saratov region with “Soviet-made drones”. The drones were intercepted but debris fell and exploded on the airfields, the ministry added.

Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for what would represent the deepest strikes inside the Russian heartland since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

Russia launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia region overnight, according to the head of the local military administration.

At least four people were killed on Monday, Mr Zelenskiy said, amid Russian strikes during which 60 of 70 missiles were shot down.

The strikes targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, the air force said. Energy workers had already begun work on restoring power, said the Ukrainian president.

Officials said air strikes destroyed homes in the south, knocked out power in the north and killed at least two people. – Agencies