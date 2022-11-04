G7 foreign ministers criticise Iran for “brutal” use of violence against protesters

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock addresses a press conference at the end of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in the western German city of Münster. Photograph: Bernd Lauter/AFP via Getty

G7 foreign ministers have criticised Iran for its “brutal and disproportionate” use of violence against peaceful demonstrators, and for its drone deliveries to Russia.

Ending a two-day meeting in the western German city of Münster, ministers condemned Russia’s use of Iranian drones against civilians as “war crimes” but did not announce any fresh sanctions.

While German chancellor Olaf Scholz ended a one-day visit to Beijing, G7 foreign ministers said they remained “seriously concerned” about tensions in the South China Seas and the “importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.

At a post-meeting press conference, Germany’s Green Party foreign minister Annalena Baerbock insisted there was no tension between her and the Social Democrat chancellor after she refused to back his decision last week to allow a Chinese firm buy a minority stake in a Hamburg harbour management company.

“We had different views and it is a benefit of democracy that we can have an honest dispute over issues,” she said.

The G7 condemned the violent death of Iranian woman “Jina” Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran’s morality police.

Amid an ongoing crackdown on peaceful protesters, the G7 called on Iranian authorities to hold those behind the attacks “accountable for human rights violations”.

“We advocate the right of all Iranians to access information, and we deplore the Iranian government’s erosion of civil space, independent journalism and its targeting of human rights defenders,” they added.

In a post-summit communiqué, ministers reiterated their view that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon and strongly condemned its “continued destabilising activities” in the Middle East.

On Iran’s supply of drones to Russia – which Tehran denies – G7 members reiterated their “determination to ensure full accountability for these and crimes against humanity”.

For Ukraine, the G7 announced a new “co-ordination mechanism” to help it repair and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure after Russian attacks.

G7 members committed to international initiatives to combat rising food and energy prices, as a result of Russia’s war, and to accelerate work to boost fertiliser supplies to vulnerable countries.

The leaders adopted no new positions over the China-Taiwan standoff, calling for peaceful resolution of territorial settlements rather than efforts to “change the status quo by coercion”.

Beijing has repeatedly threatened to use military force to take Taiwan, which it views as its territory, should the island block efforts for a peaceful unification.

The G7 condemned North Korea’s latest missile tests as unlawful and “flagrant violations” of UN security council resolutions.

They warned that any further missile or nuclear tests “or other reckless action” by North Korea “must be met with a swift, united, and robust international response”.

After a round of talks with partners from African countries, G7 members promised to work closer on agriculture and energy projects and said they were “appalled” by human rights violations against civilians in Mali by the Russia-affiliated Wagner Group forces.

As the G7 wound down, Ms Baerbock and the mayor of Münster apologised for the removal of a historic cross from the historic hall where the ministers’ meeting took place.

Mayor Markus Lewe said Germany’s foreign ministry requested the cross be removed “for reasons of protocol”.

The cross from 1540 is part of a historic wood-panelled hall where, in 1648, the peace treaty of Westphalia was signed.

The peace deal ended the 30 Years’ War, a series of religious and territorial conflicts that historians say claimed up to eight million lives.

Ms Baerbock said she was not involved in the “organisational, not political decision” to remove the cross.

“I still regret it because this cross is part of the history of this hall,” she said, “and it would have [been] good if it hadn’t been removed.”