Ukraine’s Kyiv to set up ‘heating points’ amid Russian attacks on infrastructure

People walk on a damaged bridge in the town of Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

Authorities in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are preparing more than 1,000 heating points throughout the city in case its district heating system is disabled by continued Russian attacks, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday.

Missile and drone attacks have damaged 40 per cent of Ukraine‘s energy infrastructure and have already briefly left large parts of Kyiv without power and water, prompting power rationing.

On Wednesday, Mr Klitschko wrote on messaging app Telegram that city authorities were considering different scenarios due to missile attacks.

“The worst one is where there will be no electric power, water or district heating at all,” he said. “For that case, we are preparing over 1,000 heating points in our city. ”The locations will be equipped by generators and have a stock of necessities such as water,” he said.

While urging Ukrainians who have already left the country to stay abroad for the winter, the government has accused Russia of provoking a new humanitarian crisis by forcing even more people to flee, scared by the prospects of having to survive with no power or heating during the cold season.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has met Kadri Simson, European Union commissioner for energy affairs, telling her that Russian forces have “seriously damaged” about 40 per cent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, in particular thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants.

Due to the attacks, Ukraine has been forced to stop exports of electricity to Europe.

Elsewhere, ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a UN-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger.

However, the UN announced that such vessels would not travel on Wednesday, raising fears about the future of the initiative.

A long-term defence is needed for Ukraine’s grain export corridor and the world must respond firmly to any Russian attempts to disrupt it, Mr Zelenskiy has said.

Mr Zelenskiy said ships were moving out of Ukrainian ports with their cargo thanks to the work of Turkey and the UN, the two main brokers of the July 22nd grain export agreement. — Guardian