Some 146 bodies exhumed so far from mass burial site in Ukraine’s Izium, says governor

Investigators exhume the bodies at a mass grave in Izium, Ukraine. Photograph: Nicole Tung / The New York Times

Ukrainian forensic experts have so far exhumed 146 bodies, mostly civilians, at a mass burial site near the town of Izium in eastern Ukraine and some bear signs of a violent death, the regional governor said on Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said some 450 bodies are believed to have been buried at the site in a forest on the outskirts of Izium, which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces during a counterattack in the Kharkiv region.

[ Ukraine war: Russia loses full control of Luhansk region ]

Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, said the exhumed bodies included two children.

"Some of the dead have signs of a violent death. There are bodies with tied hands and traces of torture. The deceased were also found to have explosive, shrapnel and stab wounds," Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

READ MORE

Izium’s mayor, Valery Marchenko, has said that he expected it will take another two weeks to exhume all the bodies from several mass grave sites in Izium that were discovered after Russian forces retreated in the face of a Ukrainian counterattack. The largest of burial site contained about 440 individual graves, a discovery that cast a renewed spotlight on potential war crimes committed during Russia’s six-month occupation of the city.

Investigators say the discoveries recall the broad evidence of atrocities by Russian soldiers in towns like Bucha, near Kyiv, but each body must be forensically examined to determine the cause of death.

A crib among debris at a damaged building in Izyum, Kharkiv region, in Ukraine. Photograph: Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA

Russia’s battering of civilian targets including theaters, hospitals and apartment buildings has prompted months of international condemnation. Some attacks have been indiscriminate because of older, imprecise weaponry, while others have been targeted atrocities, like the killings in Bucha. Last month, the United Nations reported that it had confirmed the deaths of 5,587 Ukrainian civilians, though the true number is thought to be in the tens of thousands.

Russia has often denied responsibility or blamed Ukraine for civilian deaths. On Monday, Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-appointed proxy leader in Kherson, accused Ukraine of killing 13 civilians in targeted shelling in the eastern Donetsk region. The claim could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian officials denied the allegation, saying Moscow was terrorizing civilians in occupied territory to direct attention away from the investigations in Izium before this week’s meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

“The occupiers have already repeatedly used such a pattern to divert attention from their own crimes,” Ukraine’s national security and defence council said in a Telegram post.

[ Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed him as both wrong and weak ]

The forensic experts, dressed in white protective suits and wearing rubber gloves, have been working methodically for days to exhume and identify the bodies, whose makeshift graves were marked by flimsy wooden crosses.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday rejected Ukraine's allegations as a "lie".

Residents have previously said some of the graves in the forest were of people who died in a Russian airstrike. — This article originally appeared in The New York Times / Reuters