Toronto mayor resigns after admitting to affair with former staffer

Toronto mayor John Tory resigned abruptly on Friday, shortly after the Toronto Star newspaper reported that he had an affair with a much younger staff member.

Mr Tory, who is 68, acknowledged the relationship in a statement announcing his departure, saying it had ended earlier this year and the employee had left city hall.

Mr Tory did not identify the staff member. The Star, citing unnamed sources, said the woman was a 31-year-old mayoral adviser.

“I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions,” Mr Tory said.

“Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb and to my family who I’ve let down more than anyone else,” he said.

Mr Tory said the relationship began during the Covid-19 pandemic and “ended by mutual consent earlier this year”.

He said he would work with city employees and deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvey to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration.

“I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more. I believe, in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important (family) relationships as well,” Mr Tory said. – Reuters