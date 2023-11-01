Afghans return to Taliban rule as Pakistan moves to expel 1.7m

As the clock ticked down to the November 1st deadline Pakistan set for undocumented migrants to leave the country, Muhammad Rahim boarded a bus from Karachi to the Afghan border.

“We’d live here our whole life if they didn’t send us back,” said the 35-year-old Afghan national, who was born in Pakistan, married a Pakistani woman and raised his Pakistan-born children in the port city – but has no Pakistani identity documents.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has said 60,000 Afghans returned there between September 23rd and October 22nd from Pakistan, which announced on October 4th it would expel undocumented migrants who did not leave.

And recent daily returnee figures were three times higher than normal, Taliban refugee ministry spokesman Abdul Mutaleb Haqqani said on October 26th.

Near Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area – home to one of Pakistan’s largest Afghan settlements – a bus service operator named Azizullah said he had laid on extra services to cope with the exodus. Nearby, lines formed before competitor bus services headed to Afghanistan.

“Before I used to run one bus a week, now we have four-five a week,” said Azizullah, who – like all the Afghan migrants Reuters interviewed – spoke on condition that he be identified by only one name due to the sensitivity of the matter.

An Afghan refugee holds a national flag as he prepares to depart for Afghanistan. Photograph: Farooq Naeem/AFP/Getty

Reuters interviewed seven refugee families in Sohrab Goth, as well as four Taliban and Pakistani officials, community leaders, aid workers and advocates, who said Islamabad’s threat – and a subsequent rise in state-backed harassment – had torn families apart and pushed even Afghans with valid papers to leave.

The Pakistani interior ministry did not immediately return a request for comment. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement that the expulsion plan was compliant with international norms and principles: “Our record of the last 40 years in hosting millions of our Afghan brothers and sisters speaks for itself.”

Pakistan is home to more than four million Afghan migrants and refugees, about 1.7 million of whom are undocumented, according to Islamabad. Afghans make up the largest portion of migrants; many came after the Taliban retook Afghanistan in 2021, but a large number have been present since the 1979 Soviet invasion. The expulsion threat came after suicide bombings this year which the government – without providing evidence – said involved Afghans. Islamabad has also blamed them for smuggling and other militant attacks.

Cash-strapped Pakistan, navigating record inflation and a tough International Monetary Fund bailout programme, also said undocumented migrants had drained its resources for decades.

Despite the challenges facing migrants, Pakistan is the only home many of them know and a sanctuary from the economic deprivation and extreme social conservatism that Afghanistan is grappling with, said Samar Abbas of the Sindh Human Rights Defenders Network, which is helping 200 Afghans seeking to remain.

In early September, an average of 300 people crossed the border into Afghanistan daily, according to international organisations working on migration issues, who provided data on condition that they not be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. After Islamabad announced the November deadline, crossings jumped to roughly 4,000, the organisations said.

Afghan refugees gather around national database and registration authority vans for biometric verifications. Photograph: Farooq Naeem/AFP/Getty

These figures are small compared with the number of people likely to be affected in coming days. The information minister for Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan, said it was opening three more border crossings.

For weeks, state-run television in Pakistan has run a countdown to November 1st on the top of its screens.

Federal interior minister Sarfaraz Bugti warned that law enforcement agencies would start removing “illegal immigrants who have... no justification” for being in Pakistan after Tuesday.

They would be processed at “holding centres” and then deported, he told reporters, adding that women, children and the elderly would be treated “respectfully”. Reuters could not determine how long they might be detained in the centres.

Pakistani citizens who helped undocumented migrants obtain false identities or employment would face legal action, Bugti warned. “Post-November will be very chaotic and there will be chaos in the Afghan refugee camps,” said Abbas, the human rights advocate.

The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Pakistan’s plans created “serious protection risks” for women and girls forced to leave. Restrictions in Afghanistan, especially on female NGO workers, have led to shrinking employment opportunities for women there.

While Pakistan says it will not target Afghans with legal status, many with proper documents also find themselves being targeted, according to migrant advocates. UNHCR data shows that 14,700 documented Afghans had left Pakistan as of October 18th, 2023, more than double the 6,039 in all of last year.

Afghan refugee children gesture as they prepare to depart for Afghanistan. Photograph: Farooq Naeem/AFP/Getty

The agency said in a statement that 78 per cent of recent returning Afghans it spoke to cited fear of arrest in Pakistan as reason for their departure.

There are more than 2.2 million Afghan migrants in Pakistan with some form of documentation recognised by the government that conveys temporary residence rights.

Roughly 1.4 million of them hold Proof of Registration (PoR) cards that expired on June 30th, leaving them vulnerable. Islamabad says it will not take action against people with invalid cards, but Abbas says police harassment has ramped up since the expulsion threat.

More than a dozen migrants who Reuters spoke to corroborated the claim, which was also repeated by Taliban diplomats in Pakistan.

Karachi East police superintendent Uzair Ahmed said that while there might be “one or two” instances of harassment, it was non-systemic and offenders would be investigated.

Many Afghans with legal status said they felt compelled to leave out of fear of being separated from family members without documentation.

Hajira, a 42-year-old widow in Sohrab Goth, said she had the right to remain in Pakistan, as did two of her four sons. Fearing separation from her children, she planned on leaving with her sons and their families before the deadline expired.

Majida, a 31 year old who was born in Pakistan, lives with her husband and their six children in an apartment complex in Sohrab Goth, a squalid suburb where the narrow streets are filled with heaps of garbage.

She said her family had PoR cards but had still been subject to harassment: a brother-in-law and nephew were detained by local authorities for several hours before being released, she said.

When Majida fell ill earlier in October, her husband refused to help her pick up medication at a nearby pharmacy out of fear of detention. “We don’t have a home or work [in Afghanistan],” she said. “Obviously, we think of Pakistan as our home, we’ve been living here for so long.”

Afghan refugees arrive with their belongings on trucks from Pakistan at the border. Photograph: Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty

Back in Afghanistan, the influx of returning migrants and refugees has exerted pressure on already limited resources that are stretched by international sanctions on the banking sector and cuts in foreign aid after the Taliban takeover.

The Afghan ministry of refugees says it intends to register returnees and then house them in temporary camps. The Taliban administration said it would try to find returnees jobs.

The unemployment rate in Afghanistan has more than doubled from the period immediately before the Taliban takeover to June 2023, according to the World Bank. UN agencies say about two-thirds of the population is in need of humanitarian aid.

“We had our own barbecue shop and meat shop here. We had... everything. We were guests here,” said 18-year-old Muhammad just before he boarded Azizullah’s bus back to Afghanistan.

“You should think of it this way: that the country is kicking out its guests.” – Reuters

