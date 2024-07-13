Ambani wedding: Son of Asia’s richest man ties knot at star-studded celebration

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, was married in what many have dubbed the wedding of the year, attended by international celebrities, business tycoons and politicians.

The wedding rituals, including exchanging garlands by the couple and walking around the sacred fire, began on Friday and were completed past midnight.

The celebrations of Anant Ambani marrying Radhika Merchant took place at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and the family home.

The marriage culminated months of wedding events that featured performances by pop stars including Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

READ MORE

The four-day wedding celebrations began on Friday with the traditional Hindu wedding ceremony and will be followed by a grand reception to run through the weekend.

The guest list included former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson; Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin H Nasser; and Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake and David Beckham, according to local media.

The Ambani family did not confirm the guest list.

Television news channels showed celebrities like Kim Kardashian in a red ensemble and professional wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena arriving.

International guests also wore traditional dresses by major Indian fashion designers. They put on embroidered sherwanis – long-sleeved outer coats worn by men in South Asia. Cena came in a sky-blue sherwani and white trousers. Nick Jonas wore a pink sherwani and white trousers.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita and son Anant. Photograph: Rajanish Kakade/AP

Ambani wedding: Former British prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie. Photograph: Rajanish Kakade/AP

Ambani wedding: American actor and professional wrestler John Cena. Photograph: Rajanish Kakade/AP

Ambani wedding: Bollywood actress Rekha. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty

Ambani wedding: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas. Photograph: Punit Paranjpepunit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty

Ambani wedding: Bollywood actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Photograph: Rajanish Kakade/AP

Ambani wedding: Gianni Infantino with wife Leena Al Ashqar. Photograph: Punit Paranjpepunit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images

Ambani wedding: Indian music composer and singer AR Rahman with his wife Saira Banu. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP vi Getty Images

Ambani wedding: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan. Photograph: Punit Paranjpepunit Paranjpe/AFP vi Getty Images

Ambani wedding: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images

Ambani wedding: Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir with his wife Natasha Jain. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images

Police imposed traffic diversions around the wedding venue from Friday to Monday to handle the influx of guests who flew to Mumbai, where heavy monsoon rains have caused flooding and flight disruptions for the past week.

The extravaganza and the display of opulence that comes with the wedding has led many to raise questions about rising inequality in India, where the gap between rich and poor is growing.

The event has also sparked anger among some Mumbai residents, who say they are struggling with snarled traffic.

The father of the groom, Mukesh Ambani, is the world’s ninth-richest man, with a net worth of $116 billion (€106 billion), according to Forbes.

He is the richest person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a conglomerate reporting more than $100 billion in annual revenue, with interests that include petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecoms and retail.

The Ambani family owns, among other assets, a 27-storey family compound in Mumbai worth $1 billion. The building contains three helipads, a 160-car garage and a private movie theatre.

The groom, 29-year-old Anant, oversees the conglomerate’s renewable and green energy expansion. He also runs a 3,000-acre (about 1,200-hectare) animal rescue centre in Gujarat state’s Jamnagar, the family’s hometown.

The bride, Radhika Merchant, also 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant and is the marketing director for his company, Encore Healthcare, according to Vogue.

Ambani’s critics say his company has relied on political connections during Congress Party-led governments in the 1970s and 1980s, and under prime minister Narendra Modi’s rule after 2014.

The Ambani family’s pre-wedding celebrations have been lavish and star-studded from the start.

In March, they threw a three-day prenuptial bash for Anant that had 1,200 guests, including former world leaders, tech tycoons and Bollywood megastars, and performances by Rihanna, Akon and Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer who shot to international fame when he performed at Coachella. The event was also attended by tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.

In May, the family took guests on a three-day cruise from Italy to France, which included Katy Perry singing her hit song Firework and a performance by Pitbull, according to media reports.

The family also organised a mass wedding for more than 50 underprivileged couples on July 2nd as part of the celebrations.

Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at a pre-wedding concert that included performances by Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan. – AP