Ukraine war: thousands flee homes after dam disaster as UN warns of ‘grave consequences’

People stand next to an inflatable boat as a car drives past them in a flooded street of Kherson, Ukraine, on June 6th, 2023. Photograph: EPA

The United Nations (UN) has warned the destruction of a major dam in Ukraine will have “grave and far-reaching consequences” as thousands of people flee heavily flooded towns and villages.

Speaking in his nightly video address to the nation on Tuesday, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, condemned the attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam in the Russia-occupied south of his country as “an environmental bomb of mass destruction”.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council “the sheer magnitude of the destruction of catastrophe will only become fully realised in the coming days”.

“But it’s already clear that it will have grave and far-reaching consequences for thousands of people in southern Ukraine on both sides of the frontline through the loss of homes, food, safe water and livelihoods,” he said.

READ MORE

The Ukrainian government called for people living downstream to evacuate in the face of catastrophic flooding and thousands of people have fled their homes.

The governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said about 16,000 people were in the “critical zone” on the Ukrainian-controlled right bank of the river.

The areas most under threat of flooding are the islands along the course of the Dnipro downstream of Nova Kakhovka and much of the Russian-held left bank in southern Kherson.

Andrey Alekseyenko, one of the Russian-installed officials in occupied Kherson, has posted to Telegram to say that up to 22,000 people are in the flood plains in Russian-controlled territory.

Water levels in the city of Nova Kakhovka have begun to decline after the destruction of the nearby dam, the Russian-installed administration of the city said on the Telegram messaging app

[ Why is the Nova Kakhovka dam so important? ]

Ukraine’s foreign ministry called for an urgent meeting of the UN security council to discuss what it called a Russian “terrorist act against Ukrainian critical infrastructure”.

At the meeting, Russia’s UN envoy was accused of floundering in a “mud of lies” after he claimed at an emergency session of the security council that Ukraine destroyed Kakhovka dam in a “war crime”.

A major Soviet-era dam in the Russian-controlled part of Kherson was breached, unleashing floodwaters across the war zone. Video: Reuters

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukraine envoy to the UN, said it was typical of Russia to blame the victim for its own crimes, pointing out Russia has been in control of the dam for more than a year and it was physically impossible to blow it up by shelling.

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of deliberately sabotaging the dam. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, told reporters: “We can state unequivocally that we are talking about deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side.”

However, Mr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said in a statement: “At 2.50am, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric station and its dam. I do not understand how there can be any doubt about this.

“Both constructions are located in the temporary Russian-occupied territories. Neither shelling nor any other external influence was capable of destroying the structures. The explosion came from within.”

Energy company Ukrahydroenergo said the hydroelectric power plant at the dam had been blown up “as a result of the explosion of the engine room from the inside” and was irreparable.

There seems to be no immediate safety threat to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant 200km downstream from the dam, according to Ukrainian and UN experts. Water from the reservoir affected by the destruction of the dam is used to supply the plant’s cooling systems.

However, experts warned it could prove the country’s worst ecological disaster since the Chernobyl nuclear meltdown.

Elsewhere, Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian region of Kherson multiple times over the past day, the region’s governor said, with one person dying and one injured as a result of the attacks.

The shelling included the city of Kherson, the Ukrainian governor of the region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on the Telegram messaging app. – Guardian