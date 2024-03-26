Car parking at Dublin Airport expected to be sold out over Easter bank holiday weekend

People intending on flying abroad for the Easter bank holiday weekend have been warned that car parking at Dublin airport is expected to be sold out.

It is the first sign this year of strained parking facilities at the country’s largest air hub, and follows a decision to block airport management from expanding by 6,200 spaces.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) recently overruled DAA’s intended purchase of the nearby former Quick Park on the grounds it might hand it a parking monopoly and raise prices. DAA has said it is considering a legal response.

In the meantime, it issued a statement on Tuesday saying it expected almost half a million passengers over the coming Easter weekend.

READ MORE

It said demand for parking is “extremely high” over the coming days, with both long and short term spaces on course to be sold out from Friday through to the middle of next week.

“Our car parks are going to be full this weekend, so if you haven’t booked a space already then we’d advise passengers to plan to travel to the airport by bus, taxi or to get dropped off by a friend or relative,” said media relations manager Graeme McQueen.

Between Thursday and Monday, the airport expects around 100,000 daily passengers flying in and out. Friday is set to be the busiest day, with 104,000 passengers forecast to travel.

Departing passengers have been advised to arrive at their terminal two hours before a short haul flight and three hours before a long haul flight.

The CCPC’s recent decision had prompted concerns holidaymakers would face a squeeze on parking spaces this summer, but those fears are already beginning to crystalise.

However, with several initially unsuccessful bidders for the facility expected to renew their interest in light of the decision, should the carpark come back on the market, the fate of summer season parking remains up in the air.