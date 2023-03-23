Flooding at Waterford train station forces cancellation of services

Waterford city’s train station has closed 'until further notice' due to overnight flooding. Photograph: Irish Rail

Waterford city’s train station has closed “until further notice” due to overnight flooding.

Irish Rail said the 7.50am Waterford to Dublin train started from Kilkenny as a result of the problem.

The station, which is located on the north bank of the River Suir, has a history of flooding. It is due to be replaced by 2026 as part of an urban redevelopment project.

There are currently seven trains a day between Waterford and Dublin and passengers are being taken to Kilkenny by bus.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said it was hoped that the station would reopen as soon as the tide in the Suir estuary receded sufficiently.

He said he hoped the 7.20am departure from Dublin would be able to reach Waterford.

The station was flooded on a number of occasions last year, but this is the first time it has been forced to close this year.