Chelsea’s away leg v Atletico Madrid moved to Bucharest

Chelsea’s Champions League clash away to Atletico Madrid will now take place in Bucharest.

Uefa confirmed it has moved the match due to coronavirus travel concerns, with the last-16 first leg now to be staged at the Arena Nationala in the Romanian capital.

The move is due to the Spanish Government restricting travellers entering the country from England.

“Uefa has confirmed that Chelsea’s Champions League round-of-16 first-leg match away against Atletico Madrid will now be played at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest in Romania,” read a Chelsea statement.

“The date of the match, Tuesday February 23rd, and the kick-off (8pm UK time) will remain the same. The second leg at Stamford Bridge is on Wednesday, March 17th at 8pm.”

Manchester United saw the first leg of their Europa League last-32 match away to La Liga side Real Sociedad moved for the same reason.

That meeting has been switched from San Sebastian to Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin.