Chelsea’s away leg v Atletico Madrid moved to Bucharest

The move is due to Spanish Government restricting travellers entering from England

Chelsea’s Champions League round-of-16 first-leg match away against Atletico Madrid will now be played at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania. Photograph: PA

Chelsea’s Champions League round-of-16 first-leg match away against Atletico Madrid will now be played at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania. Photograph: PA

 

Chelsea’s Champions League clash away to Atletico Madrid will now take place in Bucharest.

Uefa confirmed it has moved the match due to coronavirus travel concerns, with the last-16 first leg now to be staged at the Arena Nationala in the Romanian capital.

The move is due to the Spanish Government restricting travellers entering the country from England.

“Uefa has confirmed that Chelsea’s Champions League round-of-16 first-leg match away against Atletico Madrid will now be played at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest in Romania,” read a Chelsea statement.

“The date of the match, Tuesday February 23rd, and the kick-off (8pm UK time) will remain the same. The second leg at Stamford Bridge is on Wednesday, March 17th at 8pm.”

Manchester United saw the first leg of their Europa League last-32 match away to La Liga side Real Sociedad moved for the same reason.

That meeting has been switched from San Sebastian to Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.