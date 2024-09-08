Five things we learned from Ireland’s Nations League defeat to England

Ireland’s wing backs continue to be a problem

Ken Early wrote after the Belgium game in March that John O’Shea and Ireland were taking a leaf out of Xabi Alonso’s book and had his side set up like the Bundesliga champions. In that successful Leverkusen system, Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo are two of the biggest stars from wing back, scoring and assisting aplenty, and they ooze dynamism, with Frimpong one of the quickest players in the world’s game.

It is hard to imagine that Alonso would ever choose wing backs like Matt Doherty and Robbie Brady if he was Ireland manager. The pair were attacking threats at a higher level in the past, but with the pair now 32 years old, they have difficulty getting up and down the pitch and contributing at both ends. A lack of pace meant they were always struggling in one-on-ones against Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka on Saturday.

While it is no great shame to struggle against those top-class wingers, even against weaker opponents, more pace is desperately needed in those positions or else the five at the back system does not function close to its dynamic best.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started at right back for England but controlled the game from midfield. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Carsley gets a tune out of England on first run

Lee Carsley may not sing the national anthem but he got the sort of tune out of England against Ireland that their fans were calling out for under the Gareth Southgate reign. There was a sense of freedom about their play, particularly in the first half and, with their second goal of the game a flowing move that involved Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Saka and was finished off by Jack Grealish. Two decisions set the tone for Carsley’s display.

Instead of a more defensive right-back option like Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold was preferred and dropped into midfield to run the game in the first half, similar to his best displays for Liverpool, with his brilliant long pass for the first goal unlocking the Irish defence. Secondly, the use of Grealish, a fringe player for Southgate, in a number 10 role brought back memories of the star he was for Aston Villa before he moved to Manchester City and became more of a system player. If Carsley can survive the tedious culture wars, he could have a good future as England manager.

Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher saves a shot from England captain Harry Kane. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Outstanding Kelleher needs to leave Liverpool

One positive from the game was that Ireland’s goalkeeping strength is in rude health. Caoimhín Kelleher could not be faulted for either of the goals and made several good saves, one from Gordon in the first half that unfortunately led to Rice’s goal in the same move, and some top saves in the second half to keep the score down.

It is a shame then that Kelleher’s future is uncertain at Liverpool after the club signed Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer, who will arrive next season, and with Alisson Becker staying on as number one, he needs to find a move elsewhere for game time.

The Cork goalkeeper would surely excel for any upper mid-table Premier League club, or a club in Europe from outside of England, should they come calling but choosing the right move is crucial to showcase his talents. Ireland also have Southampton’s goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to call on, who missed the game through injury.

England's Jack Grealish passes the ball during the game against Ireland. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Stats don’t lie as England dominate the numbers

Ireland’s statistics against England led for grim reading. Only 29 per cent possession at home, one shot on target, one corner. Only 147 passes completed compared to 636 for England. The level of the opposition forced the issue but Ireland never got a hold of the game in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s first match.

The Icelandic man said the team lacked confidence and initiative and that was clear with a number of decisions made on the ball by Irish players where technique and composure were lacking. The way Ireland were set up ceded the middle of the pitch to England’s talented midfielders did not help matters either on a disappointing evening.

Ireland fans raise a banner in memory of former international manager Jack Charlton. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ireland fans raised the roof but they need something to roar

Paul Cooke, the FAI president, asked the Irish crowd to “raise the roof” in the pre-match programme and the crowd at the Aviva Stadium delivered. The stadium was as loud as it has been for a long time in the 10 minutes before the game and the 15 minutes afterwards, albeit much of this was vociferous booing of Rice, Grealish and God Save the King. But by the end of the first half, the stadium had gone relatively quiet as England completely outclassed Ireland. As the dust settled, there was very little to cheer for as the gulf in quality between the teams was desperately exposed.

Cooke called in that programme for more funding for Irish football. “Our young players, many of whom will be watching tonight, deserve to have the best facilities, the best academies, the best opportunities to realise their potential, whatever their level,” he said. Something has to change if Ireland are to close the gap with England and bring back the more competitive games of the 1980s and 1990s.