High-flying Cork City relishing the chance to produce a cup upset

Tim Clancy: 'If you want to progress in the cup, which we want to do, you have to beat teams of this level.' Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Cork City are well on their way straight back up to the top flight as they sit 15 points clear at the top of the First Division and remain unbeaten at home this season.

Now Tim Clancy’s side are relishing a shot at Derry City at Turner’s Cross in tonight’s most intriguing FAI Cup third round tie.

“I think it’s a challenge, a massive challenge,” said Clancy of facing Ruaidhrí Higgins’ Premier Division title-chasers.

“When you look at the quality they have throughout their whole squad, they have a lot of attacking threat and have a solid defence. They are not where they are in the league by accident and they have a brilliant manager as well.

“It’s going to be a really difficult game for us. But if you want to progress in the cup, which we want to do, you have to beat teams of this level. It’s a huge test for our lads and one that we are actually relishing.”

It’s most likely to be a different game to what Cork have been used to for the most part this season.

“We play against teams that are sitting in with mid to low blocks and it’s a challenge to try to break them down,” said Clancy.

“I would imagine that Derry will have the lion’s share of possession and it’s up to us to try to capitalise on spaces that are left in the turnover.

“We’ve then got to be clinical enough to execute the right passes and when we get chances to finish them.”

In new signings Sean Maguire and Ruairí Keating, Cork have the firepower to threaten to Derry, though Clancy expects his side will have to defend well if they are to cause a shock.

“For us to progress we are going to have to be at our very, very best and hope they have a bit of an off day.”

Shelbourne entertain Galway United in the only all-Premier Division clash at Tolka Park, with Damien Duff’s league leaders having won both league games between the sides in Drumcondra this season.

“When the draw came out, people said it was the tie of the round with Shelbourne tipped to win,” said Galway head coach John Caulfield, a cup winner as both a player and manager.

“But the cup is different. It finishes on the night. Shelbourne are at home and their league form has been impressive. But over the last four or five weeks we’ve played really well and we must bring that into the game tonight.”

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

FAI Cup (third round)

Ballyfermot United v Wexford

Cork City v Derry City

Drogheda United v Wilton United

Shelbourne v Galway United

Treaty United v Pike Rovers

Waterford v Athlone Town