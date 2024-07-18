Shelbourne aim to keep ball and lead in club’s biggest match for 18 years

Shelbourne JJ Lunney (right) has outlined the approach his team will take into Thursday's Europa Conference League second leg against St Joseph's. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Europa Conference League first qualifying round, second legs: St Joseph’s (1) v Shelbourne (2), Europa Point Stadium, 5.0 Irish time; Derry City (0) v FCB Magpies (2), Brandywell, 7.45

Midfielder JJ Lunney has emphasised that keeping the ball well is key to Shelbourne marking their 18-year wait for a return to Europe by completing a first-round victory in Gibraltar on Thursday evening.

Despite a dominant display in last week’s first leg in Drumcondra, Damien Duff’s side have taken a narrow 2-1 lead to the rock for their second leg against St Joseph’s.

Though it’s expected to be a cloudy evening in Gibraltar, it will still be 25 degrees at kick-off, with high humidity on an astro pitch.

“Last week before playing them all you had were clips online of them and their league and what the manager showed us,” said Lunney.

“Having played them you get a good feel for them, obviously. I think they are well organised. They will look to transition when we lose the ball, when we might be vulnerable, and that’s when they will look to attack.

“They have wingers that kind of cheat and stay high and obviously our full backs are looking to attack.

“For us, it’s about when we have the ball and looking at stopping them in transition, if we give the ball away.

“I think the stuff we can do better than last week are [stopping] sloppy turnovers which were a big thing for us.

“When they were most dangerous was when we gave up the ball. Just being better in possession for us is the big thing.”

Following a safe and comfortable trip over, Duff has a fully fit squad to choose from for what’s the biggest game for the club in almost two decades, something of which the players are fully conscious.

“Yes, definitely,” agreed Lunney. “Obviously, it’s been a long time since Shels were in Europe, 18 years. So to get through is massive for the club, for us as players, the staff and fans, everyone involved. Yes, we’re looking to get through to the next round.”

Assistant coach Joey O’Brien, a veteran of some big European nights during his time at Bolton Wanderers, wants the players to embrace the moment.

“The manager touched on it before we went away,” said O’Brien. “We’re going over to take care of business. The boys are paid, they are professional footballers. You’re coming here to do a job and that’s what they’ve all dreamt about.

“For League of Ireland players to get an opportunity, it’s a massive carrot, I suppose, and you chased it all last year to be here. So you have to take advantage of it and seize the day. [This] is that moment.”

Meanwhile, Ruaidhrí Higgins wants Derry City’s good home form to be the catalyst in overturning a 2-0 deficit when they host FCB Magpies.

“There is only one way to approach it, we have to win the game,” said the Derry manager.

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed with last week and how it panned out. There is no getting away from it, we all know we let people down, we let ourselves down. We now have a real opportunity to put that right.

“Our full focus is on trying to win this match which we know we are more than capable of doing.

“In our last four home games we’ve scored 12 goals. So we are creating opportunities and scoring goals at home. Our home form has been good.

“If that’s anything to go by, we definitely give ourselves a chance.

“We want the crowd to get right behind us. We need them, we need everyone who comes to the ground to be together.

“If that is the case, our stadium can be a really powerful place and that’s what we want it to be.”