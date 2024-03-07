Euro 2025 fixture dates: Ireland to face England at the Aviva in April

The Republic of Ireland will host England and Sweden at the Aviva Stadium in this year’s Euro 2025 qualification campaign.

England come to Dublin on Tuesday, April 9th for the second Nations League tie before the FAI hope to fill the Aviva for the visit of Sweden on Friday, May 31st.

The third home game against France is expected to remain at Tallaght Stadium on July 16th.

The top two in the group automatically qualify for the European Championships in Switzerland with the bottom two rerouted into play-offs.

2025 UEFA EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS - GROUP A3

Friday, April 5th | France v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, April 9 | Republic of Ireland v England | Aviva Stadium

Friday, May 31st | Republic of Ireland v Sweden | Aviva Stadium

Tuesday, June 4th | Sweden v Republic of Ireland

Friday, July 12th | England v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, July 16th | Republic of Ireland v France