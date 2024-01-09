Timo Werner back in Premier League as Tottenham seal loan deal

Tottenham have signed forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Tottenham have completed their first signing of the January transfer window with the loan addition of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Former Chelsea attacker Werner arrives on a six-month deal, which includes the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou gave the green light to sign the 27-year-old with captain Son Heung-min set to miss the next month while at the Asian Cup with South Korea.

“I’m very happy to be here – I think I joined a very, very big club,” Werner told Tottenham’s website.

READ MORE

“The talk of the manager was a really, really good talk. He gave me straight away the feeling I need to join a club.

“Also the tactics and the style of how he wants to play, how he lets the team play, for me I felt straight away it fits perfectly.

“I hope I can be the best player I can be here.”

Werner returns to the Premier League with unfinished business after he endured a mixed spell at Chelsea, scoring 23 times in 89 appearances after a €62 million move.

The Germany international did play a role in the Blues’ Champions League success in 2021 and will aim to rediscover his best form in London.

Werner left Chelsea two years ago to return to his former club Leipzig in a €30 million switch and while he scored 16 times last season, opportunities have been limited under manager Marco Rose this term with only four starts in all competitions.

He is in line to make his Tottenham debut in this weekend’s away fixture at Manchester United and could extend his stay in N17 if the temporary switch proves to be a success.

An option to make the transfer permanent for a fee between €15 and 20 million has been included in the deal.

While Werner boasts an inconsistent record over the past few seasons, his versatility will provide greater options in attack for Postecoglou with the ex-Stuttgart forward able to play in a central role or on either wing.

Tottenham are also chasing the signature of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin.

Spurs stepped up talks with the Serie A club last week but face competition from Bayern Munich in their efforts to conclude a deal for the Romania centre-back before Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Ajax are keen to sign the former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson if he is allowed to leave Al-Ettifaq this month. He is exploring options to return to Europe less than six months after his controversial move from Anfield to Saudi Arabia.

Several clubs are interested but Al‑Ettifaq have not yet indicated whether they are willing to let Henderson go. They signed him on a lucrative three-year contract to play under his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, whose stint as head coach has not started successfully.

Al-Ettifaq are eighth in the Saudi Pro League, 28 points off the top. Henderson has started 17 of their 19 league matches. He has continued to be selected by England in the buildup to Euro 2024 but has been booed by some fans since his move to Saudi Arabia.