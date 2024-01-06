Tottenham step up move to bring in Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig

Tottenham are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig over a loan move for the Germany striker Timo Werner.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to complete deals early in January as the manager seeks to drive his project at Spurs. His priority area in which to upgrade is central defence where the top target is Genoa’s Radu Dragusin.

But he is also open to strengthening his front three and has identified the 27-year-old Werner as player who would suit his plans due to his pace, intensity and ability to meet the pressing demands key to Postecoglou tactical plans. Spurs will lose Son Heung-min, their captain and top scorer, to the Asian Cup for at least a month and Alejo Véliz is struggling with a knee injury.

The former Chelsea player Werner, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, has scored two goals in eight Bundesliga appearances this season and is under contract with Leipzig until the summer of 2026.

The west London club signed Werner for £47.5m in the summer of 2020, but the Germany international moved back to the Bundesliga two years later having scored just 10 goals in 56 Premier League games.

One player who could be moving out from Spurs is Eric Dier, who is close to a dream January move to Bayern Munich, with an agreement in place over his personal terms. - Guardian