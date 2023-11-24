Casement Park setback as contractors cut ties with project after 10 years

The Ulster GAA have announced that Casement Park construction contractors Heron Bros Limited have cut ties with the project after 10 years.

The latest setback in plans to transform the west Belfast venue into a 30,000-plus capacity stadium in time to host matches at Euro 2028 is due to restrictions imposed by the “public contract regulations.”

Also, in September, Heron Bros’ joint-venture partner the Buckingham Group fell into administration.

“We are determined and confident that construction work will commence in line with the timelines required to host the Uefa Euro championships in 2028,” read an Ulster GAA statement. “We are working closely with our partners in the Department for Communities (DfC) to progress procurement of a contractor using recognised frameworks for major construction projects.”

The Irish Football Association, one of five soccer bodies awarded co-hosting rights for Euro 2028, along with the FAI, have been approached for comment.

“Ulster GAA is bringing forward critical aspects of the construction programme to progress the project, at pace, during the process to secure a new main contractor in the coming months, including site clearance and a range of enabling works packages,” the GAA statement added. “It has become clear that the restrictions of the public contract regulations prevent Ulster GAA from pursuing its preferred option of retaining and modifying the existing contract for the project.”

Part of the public contract regulations requires that subcontractors are paid within 30 days.

Last August the GAA, the Department for Communities and Stormont’s central procurement directorate undertook a “due diligence exercise” to gauge the implications for Casement of the Buckingham Group’s collapse.

At the recent Euro 2024 qualifier against Denmark at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland fans unfurled banners expressing opposition to the redevelopment. However, Uefa will not consider Windsor as a venue for five matches at the Euros as its 18,500 capacity is too small.

If Casement Park is not completed in time, Northern Ireland will lose its co-host status.

Gaelic games last took place at the ground in 2013, with planning applications in 2014 and 2017 stalled by costs soaring to £110 million (€127 million). The current costs are estimated at around €180 million.