FAI Cup final on course to break attendance record as ticket sales pass 40,000

Chris Forrester gestures to St Patrick's Athletic fans after scoring their first goal in extra-time during the 2021 FAI Cup final against Bohemians. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Sunday’s FAI Cup final between Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic is on course to break the record attendance for the fixture with over 40,000 tickets sold for the game at the Aviva Stadium.

The previous record was the 1945 decider when Shamrock Rovers retained the FAI Cup with a 1-0 win over Bohemians in front of a crowd of 41,238 at Dalymount Park.

Sunday’s Dublin derby decider is the second time the sides have met in the final in the last three years, with a crowd of just over 37,000 at the 2021 game, which St Patrick’s Athletic won on penalties.

Sunday’s match kicks off at 3pm and will be shown live on RTÉ 2.