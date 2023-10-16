Gibraltar vs Ireland - Euro 2024 qualifier live

Maybe at the time it was just populism – and maybe it’s since been exposed as empty populism – but it was still preferable to the grim “there-is-no-alternative” futurelessness offered by the likes of O’Neill. At least Kenny had identified the problems and was promising to do something about them. At least he went down trying. — Ken Early ahead of tonight's match

That result on Friday meant that Ireland’s automatic qualification hopes are gone. As for the prospect of earning a playoff, well, that’s complicated. They need a lot of results to go their way across the qualifiers, not just in their own group. Plenty of these are unlikely in and of themselves; so is the prospect of seeing Ireland play in Germany next summer, even if they win tonight and secure an unlikely victory away to the Netherlands next month.

In case you missed Friday night, Ireland were already in action during this international window. It wasn’t pretty. Catch up on Gavin Cummiskey’s match report from a 2-0 defeat to Greece at the Aviva Stadium below.

Both teams compete in the air for a corner during Greece's win over Ireland on Friday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Another day, another live blog featuring an Irish national side. This time it’s the turn of Stephen Kenny and the footballers after a disappointing weekend for the country’s men’s rugby side.

In their penultimate qualifying match of this effort to reach Euro 2024, Ireland travel to take on minnows Gibraltar. Only the game isn’t actually in Gibraltar. Their home stadium is being renovated, so instead, it’s the Estádio Algarve in Faro, Portugal which plays host.