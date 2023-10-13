Ireland 0 Greece 2: How the Irish players rated at the Aviva Stadium

1 Gavin Bazunu (Southampton)

For all the criticism of him of late, there wasn’t a thing he could do about Greece’s two first-half goals in the Euro 2024 qualifier, and if it wasn’t for his saves from Anastasios Bakasetas and Dimitrios Pelkas, it would have been a whole lot worse. Rating: 6

2 Matt Doherty (Wolves)

Lucky not to give away a penalty when he dragged back Giorgos Giakoumakis in the box early in the first half, the rustiness showing after his limited game time for Wolves so far this season. Little impact going forward. Rating: 4

22 Nathan Collins (Brentford)

Failed to get to the cross that Giakoumakis headed home for Greece’s opener, and was caught out trying to play offside for their second. Replaced at half-time by Ryan Manning on a night he’ll want to forget. Rating: 4

4: Shane Duffy (Norwich City)

Captain for the night, Duffy was his typical big-hearted self, but he was all at sea for those first-half goals, like Collins, his partner at the centre of defence, failing to get in to position to cut either effort out. Rating: 5

15 Liam Scales (Celtic)

After an impressive start to his season with Celtic, the Wicklow man was given his international debut at left-back. Tidy enough he was too, before being switched to the centre of defence for the second half. Rating: 6

8 Alan Browne (Preston North End)

Like all his midfield colleagues, there was no end of industry, but very little end product. Replaced by Mikey Johnstone on 70 minutes. Rating: 4

6 Josh Cullen (Burnley)

Busy as ever, but like Browne had little constructive impact on the game, despite plenty of possession. Rating: 5

20 Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town)

Set up Smallbone for an early chance but fell down on his defensive duties when he was easily beaten by Konstantinos Tsimikas on the left before his cross was headed home by Giakoumakis. But by some distance, he was once again Ireland’s most creative force. Rating: 7

11 Will Smallbone (Southampton)

An eventful first 10 minutes, Smallbone coming close to scoring when put through by Ogbene and then picking up a yellow card for an elbow on Petros Mantalos. Had a limited impact thereafter, and was replaced with 20 minutes to go. Rating: 5

17 Jason Knight (Bristol City)

Another who huffed and puffed and gave it all he had, but, ultimately, couldn’t put a stamp on the game. Rating: 5

9 Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

Another frustrating night for Ireland’s wunderkind, starved of any useful service for the bulk of the game. Came close, though, to giving Ireland the lead when he brushed the left post with a shot from outside the box in the first half. Rating: 6

Bench

Ryan Manning, Callum Robinson, Mikey Johnston and Adam Idah all came on for the second half, this Johnston’s first competitive game for club or country since June. But none of them could shift the direction of the game. Wholly ineffective. Rating: 3

Manager

Yet another rough day at the office for Stephen Kenny, and there have been so many during his tenure you’d wonder how long more the FAI will keep the faith. There’s no end of spirit from his team, but no sign of an upturn in results. It has, undeniably, been a woeful campaign. Rating: 3