Derry have opportunity to narrow gap on leaders to two points

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins: he knows there is no room for error against Kevin Doherty’s dogged Drogheda United side. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

With Shamrock Rovers idle this weekend, Derry City have the opportunity to narrow the gap on the champions and leaders to two points at Drogheda United on Friday as they strive to keep the title race alive.

Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins knows there is no room for error against Kevin Doherty’s dogged side who have, as they did last year, troubled the leading teams again this season, with wins against the top three, including a victory at the Brandywell in April.

“They’re a very difficult side to beat and they’ve produced some big results throughout this season,” said Higgins. “Kevin and Daire [Doyle, assistant manager] and the staff and players there deserve huge credit for the job they’re doing, especially as they’re one of the few clubs in the league without a big budget. What they do have is a good mix of experience and quality young players, and this will be another tough night for us. We have to turn up; we have to go after the game.”

Higgins has defender Ronan Boyce back from suspension, while experienced defender Mark Connolly and captain Patrick McEleney are close to a return following injury.

READ MORE

With a 12-point cushion seventh-placed Drogheda are all but clear of the relegation play-off spot. A shoulder injury means midfielder Ryan Brennan joins winger Dylan Grimes on the Drogheda sidelines, while defenders Conor Keeley and Aaron McNally are doubts.

Shelbourne will hope to maintain their aspirations of qualification for Europe when they host Dundalk. Damien Duff’s side are six points off third-placed St Patrick’s Athletic and two off Bohemians in fourth. Maintaining their push requires a first win of the season over the visitors to Tolka Park, who, just a point behind, also harbour hope of making Europe.

Duff says he will not be able to fill his bench as Sean Boyd, Matty Smith, John Ross Wilson, Andy Quinn and David Toare are all out.

“Is it a worry with all the players missing? No, because lads have done really well and have always been able to handle what comes their way,” said Duff. “Our supporters as well have been honestly amazing. They are the 12th, 13th, 14th man, and might even be the 19th and 20th (tonight).

“Four games left, win it and we go fourth, and there’s a real mentality shift with everyone; Dundalk, Bohs, us, it shifts the thinking for everyone. Three points would be massive.”

Dundalk have the experience of Andy Boyle and Connor Malley returning from injury.

“I was very happy with our performance against Drogheda last week and we’re going to Tolka full of confidence,” said Dundalk manager Stephen O’Donnell, whose side have won their last two games.

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division: Drogheda United v Derry City, Shelbourne v Dundalk

First Division: Athlone Town v Bray Wanderers, Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town, Kerry FC v Wexford, Treaty United v Finn Harps