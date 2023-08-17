Derry City eye Europa progress against visiting Kazakh side FC Tobol Kostanay despite first-leg goal deficit

Europa Conference League,

Third qualifying round, second leg,

Derry City (0) v FC Tobol Kostanay (1),

Tallaght Stadium, Thursday, 7.45 — Live RTÉ2

On what should be his landmark 50th appearance in Europe, Patrick McEleney hopes to also play his part in creating a piece of history for Derry City at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night.

After an encouraging performance despite an arduous trip to Kazakhstan last week, only a wonder strike from Tobol left back Roman Asrankulov separates the sides with Derry harbouring quiet confidence they can overturn the narrow deficit and reach a fourth round in Europe for the first time.

It’s shades of Dundalk versus BATE Borisov in a Champions League third-round qualifier in 2016 for midfielder McEleney who was part of Stephen Kenny’s side that overturned a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Belarus to win 3-0 on a memorable night in Dublin 24 which ultimately brought Europa League group stage qualification.

“I have been there on big return legs where you have to do the business on what is needed,” said Derry captain McEleney.

“These nights don’t come around that often. We are able to compete, there is no doubt about it. To go through to the fourth round, people have said it is impossible. We just don’t want it to end. It is a massive game. The fans need to get behind us and we have to perform and do our jobs.”

Manager Ruaidhrí Higgins also senses the expectation.

“It’s something to get really excited about. We’ve given ourselves a real platform to try to progress,” said Higgins.

While impressive in beating Swiss side Basel in the previous round, Tobol threw up no surprises in the first leg against Derry on what was a poor pitch in Kostanay.

“They were exactly like we expected, high pressing, playing on the front foot with their front three being really talented footballers,” said Higgins. “They have a specific way of playing and I felt, by and large, we nullified a lot of their threats in sticking to our own principles.”

Scoring early or late is unimportant so long as Derry find a way to goal while stifling Tobol’s threat, stressed Higgins. “We have the players with a cutting edge and in form. That gives us a real chance. It would not only be brilliant for the players and staff, but for the football club as a whole. There is a real buzz around the place and the public are getting behind us. But we don’t want to just go out and tick a box. We want to get ourselves into a playoff.”

Progressing would almost certainly mean a playoff round clash with Czech Republic side Viktoria Plzeň who lead Gżira United of Malta 4-0 from their first leg.