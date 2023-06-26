Robbie Keane announced as new head coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv

Robbie Keane has been announced as Maccabi Tel Aviv FC’s new head coach ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The former Ireland striker joins the Israeli club on a two-year contract, and will arrive in Tel Aviv ahead of the new season in the coming days, according to a release on the club’s official website.

Speaking to Maccabi Tel Aviv’s website, Keane said he was “delighted to take on this challenge”.

“My team and I look forward to beginning work and we have confidence in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare the team for the coming season.”

READ MORE

Maccabi’s owner, Mitch Goldhar, spoke positively of the appointment.

“Robbie brings the mentality, character, energy and focus of a winner, traits he exhibited everywhere he played. These characteristics now combined with ambitions to succeed as a coach are aligned with our objectives at Maccabi.”

Keane’s most recent coaching role was at Leeds United last season. Working under Sam Allardyce during his ill-fated rescue mission at Elland Road, Keane was an assistant coach when the club was ultimately relegated to the EFL Championship.

Keane has also held assistant management positions at Middlesborough and with the Republic of Ireland national team. In 2018, he acted as a player-manager with Indian club ATK.

Maccabi play in the Israeli Premier League. Last season, the club finished third, behind champions Maccabi Haifa and Hapeol Be’er Sheva.

Maccabi Tel Aviv has won the league 23 times, the most of any club.