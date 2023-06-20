League of Ireland clubs receive kind draws in European qualifying rounds

With over €3 million in prize money for reaching the Europa Conference League group stages, four Irish clubs can map out their qualification campaign following the Uefa draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Shamrock Rovers must wait for the winners of a preliminary Champions League qualifier tournament in Iceland to discover who they face from the winners from Atlètic Club d’Escaldes (Andorra) versus Budućnost Podgorica (Montenegro) on June 27th and Tre Penne (San Marino) play Breiðablik (Iceland) on June 30th.

The first leg will take place in Tallaght on June 11th or 12th with the second leg on June 18th or 19th.

Rovers can conceivably qualify for the Champions League or Europa League but a return to the Conference group stages would be the realistic ambition.

In the Europa Conference League first round qualifier, s Dundalk are home to Gibraltar side FC Bruno’s Magpies on July 13th. Magpies midfielder Scott Ballantine made his international debut off the bench in Dublin on Monday.

Havnar Bóltfelag from Faroe Islands host Derry City on July 13th with a return to the Brandywell on July 20th. St Patrick’s Athletic must find a way around Luxembourg’s F91 Diddeleng with Jon Daly’s side playing the first leg away from Richmond Park.

Each club receives €150,000 for competing in round one with another €350,000 guaranteed by reaching the second stage of qualification.

Champions League, first round qualifier (July 11/12th and 18/19th)

Shamrock Rovers v preliminary round winners

Europa Conference League, first round qualifier (July 13th and 20th)

Dundalk v FC Bruno’s Magpies (Gibraltar)

Havnar Bóltfelag (Faroe Islands) v Derry City

F91 Diddeleng (Luxembourg) v St Patrick’s Athletic