Ireland women’s team to play first ever game at the Aviva in September

The Ireland women’s team will play at the Aviva Stadium for the first time on Saturday, September 23rd, against Northern Ireland.

Following talks between the Football Association of Ireland, the Irish Football Association and Uefa, the opening game of the 2023-24 Uefa women’s Nations League against Northern Ireland will kick off at 1pm that Saturday.

After being drawn into Group B1 in League B, alongside Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania, Vera Pauw’s team were originally set to start the new competition on Friday, September 22nd.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said: “We are extremely proud to be able to announce the first-ever Ireland women’s national team game at our national stadium, the Aviva Stadium, with what will be the first game for the team after their return from the Fifa women’s World Cup.

“Football for women and girls has clearly moved a significant way forward in the last three years, much of it driven by the inspirational performance by Vera Pauw and the team but also on the back of our equal pay agreement in 2021 and the hard work of thousands of coaches and volunteers the length and breadth of the country who are inspiring women’s football to new highs. We are all very excited that another glass ceiling has been removed.”

Ireland manager, Pauw added: “It is fantastic to know that our players will get to play in such an iconic stadium – one of the best in the world! Playing in the national stadium is another big jump forward for our team and we encourage our supporters to come out to get behind the team.

“We have had outstanding support in recent years in Tallaght Stadium – who we remain extremely grateful to – but we always said that if the right opportunity to play in the Aviva Stadium came along then we would look at it. This is that right opportunity and we want to have a record attendance to cheer the team on in their first game after the World Cup.

“On behalf of the players and staff, I’d like to thank everyone at the FAI who has made this happen. Playing this game in the Aviva Stadium can be a game-changer for women and girls’ football in Ireland.”

The FAI says ticket details “will be confirmed in due course, while WNT season tickets will be valid for this fixture”.