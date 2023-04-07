Bohemians boss Declan Devine unfazed as Shamrock Rovers and Derry City loom

Bohemians manager Declan Devine: 'The next four days aren't going to decide anything in terms of the grand scheme of things.' Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Declan Devine knows the next four days won’t define Bohemians’ season. But they will certainly give him an indication of just where they stand.

At the moment, Bohemians are sitting pretty, three points clear at the top of the Premier Division table with six wins from their opening seven outings.

However, the fixture list now sees them face back-to-back meetings with the pre-season title favourites, champions Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park tonight, before a trip to manager Devine’s hometown club, Derry City, on Monday.

“It’s a tough one, but the fixtures even out over the course of the year,” says Devine ahead of experiencing the intensity of his first big Dublin derby quickly followed by the emotion of returning to oppose the club he twice managed previously.

“The next four days aren’t going to decide anything in terms of the grand scheme of things, just as the previous six or seven games will not decide anything.

“We’ve got to just make sure that we try and clock up as many points as we possibly can and keep getting to the levels that the players are only starting to get to.”

Devine hopes to welcome midfielder Jordan Flores back from injury, though club captain Keith Buckley remains the main doubt having torn a calf muscle in the win over Drogheda United early last month.

Ahead of his most testing weekend yet in charge in Phibsborough, Devine stressed he and his players must harbour no fear or emotion.

“I think one of the things coming back into the game has been the calmness,” said the 49-year-old. “I’ve enjoyed every moment.

“I’ve enjoyed being on the sidelines and watching good performances from my team, but I’ve to take the emotion out of it.

“We have to make sure we perform and we have a performance in us in terms of all the things we have done quite well up until this moment in time.

“We very much respect our opponents but not necessarily fear them, and [will] go and play the way that has got us relative success over the opening seven games.”

Fresh from an emphatic first win of the campaign last week in Dundalk, Rovers, which sit 10 points behind Bohemians in sixth place, have captain Ronan Finn and fellow midfielders Dylan Watts, Markus Poom and Trevor Clarke back fit.

Roberto Lopes returns to the centre of their defence having been rested last week following international duty. Wingers Simon Power and Liam Burt remain out.

“They’re playing well and have had a great start, winning six from seven, including a late winner in Sligo last week,” acknowledged Rovers manager Stephen Bradley of tonight’s opponents.

“When you look at the attacking part of the pitch, with [Dylan] Connolly, [Jonny] Afolabi, [Ali] Coote and [James] Akintunde, they’re as good as any team in the league. They’ve shown that to date and we know it’s a difficult one.”

