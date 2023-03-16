Shamrock Rovers and St Pat’s set to compete for bragging rights after Dublin derby

Sligo Rovers' Max Mata and Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers contest a dropping ball during the February fixture between the sides. File photograph: Inpho

However seemingly innocuous his actions in the incident, a sending-off in their opening night draw at Sligo Rovers proved a harsh lesson for Roberto Lopes.

Shamrock Rovers’ Cape Verde international centre back was shown a straight red card by referee Damien MacGraith, and given a three-match suspension, for merely touching the head of Kailin Barlow after the Sligo midfielder had chest-bumped him.

“I thought there was nothing in it, but I did raise my hand and it was silly of me to even do that,” admits Lopes ahead of this afternoon’s Dublin derby with St Patrick’s Athletic before another sellout crowd at Tallaght Stadium.

“It feels like I missed a month of football which is a lesson I’ve learned the hard way. But I think that’s something across the league, that referees are being firm on that standpoint. We’ve got to accept that and move forward. I’ve learned my lesson and just looking forward to being back involved and playing,” added the 30-year-old who returned to action in last week’s 0-0 draw at Shelbourne.

“Look, there is no ill will,” continued Lopes on being told MacGraith is in charge again tonight. “I got a red card and I know why I got a red card. It’s been clear. I think violent conduct across the board is three games. Teams know what to expect and we just have to be careful about how we go about our actions on the pitch.”

Of chief concern now is the champions, who sit third from the bottom level on four points with St Patrick’s, getting their first win after a largely frustrating opening month of the campaign.

“I think playing St Pat’s is always a dangerous game. It’s a Dublin derby, one the fans are really up for,” says Lopes.

“Maybe St Patrick’s Day spice adds a bit more to it. It’s always a difficult game against Pat’s as they have players who can hurt you. If you’re not up for the game, up for the battle, they will punish you. I’ve never had an easy game against Pat’s and I don’t expect one.”

Manager Stephen Bradley remains without his captain Ronan Finn while winger Simon Power is also out injured.

While Rovers are five games without a victory, the discontent among St Patrick’s fans is mounting after three successive defeats, in which they conceded nine goals, in a worryingly unimpressive start to their season.

“Obviously the results over the last [fortnight] haven’t been good,” said St Patrick’s manager Tim Clancy.

“It’s a matter of picking the lads up and getting them going. We’ve had a good reaction from them in training and we need that on the pitch to get a positive result.”

Midfielder Jamie Lennon completes a suspension. Goalkeeper Danny Rogers and defenders Harry Brockbank and Tom Grivosti are out injured, though teenage midfielder Adam Murphy is back to full fitness.

Today’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division

Bohemians v UCD

Cork City v Shelbourne (5pm)

Derry City v Sligo Rovers

Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic (5pm)

First Division

Athlone Town v Treaty United

Cobh Ramblers v Galway United (5pm)

Wexford v Kerry (6pm)