Troy Parrott scores for Preston on first start after injury

Troy Parrott’s 81st-minute penalty earned 10-man Preston an unlikely 1-1 draw against Sky Bet Championship play-off hopefuls Luton.

The Irish striker, on loan from Tottenham and starting a match for the first time since September, blasted high into the net from 12 yards.

Preston’s team featured four Irish players starting, the three others being Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham and Tom Cannon.

“I’m really pleased,” said Preston manager Ryan Lowe. “He knew he was playing yesterday when he was in the shape and he was really champing at the bit.

“He’s been four months out – I think his last start was September – and we’ve missed him because he’s a leader.

“He gets hold of the ball and he shows fighting spirit there to keep battling away. I’m sure he’ll be sore and bruised in the morning; I’m just pleased he’s put the penalty away.”

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Jayson Molumby scored the opener as West Brom’s six-match winning home league run was ended by a 1-1 Championship draw by play-off rivals Blackburn.

Molumby came off the bench to nod his team in front in the 73rd minute and, although that looked to be enough for maximum points, Ben Brereton Diaz converted a free-kick at the death to ensure Rovers left The Hawthorns with a point.