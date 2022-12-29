Pelé: A life in pictures

Pelé's teammates hug him after he scored for Brazil as a 17-year-old in their World Cup final victory over Sweden in Stockholm. Photograph: Bettmann Archive Pelé uniquely won three World Cups with Brazil, in 1958, ’62 and ’70, as a result he received a replica of the Jules Rimet trophy from Mexico and Fifa. Photograph: Getty Images Brazilian star Pelé signs autographs on O’Connell Street during his stay in Dublin with Santos in February 1972. Photograph: Getty Images Pelé is the focus of the attention during his last game for New York Cosmos on October 1st, 1977. The Brazilian star joined the US team in 1975. Photograph: Domicio Pinheiro/4Imagens/Getty Images Pelé signing his autobiography at Eason's in Dublin in 2006. Photograph: Phillip Massey/FilmMagic/Getty Images France forward Kylian Mbappé and Pelé pose during their meeting at the Hotel Lutetia in Paris on April 2nd, 2019. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images Brazil players hold a banner showing support for Pelé after their World Cup victory over South Korea in Doha, Qatar. Photograph: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images Fans and well-wishers hold a vigil in support of Pelé in front of Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, where the former player was staying, on December 4th. Pelé was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on November 29th for reassessment of chemotherapy treatment for a colon tumor, diagnosed in September 2021. Photograph: Mauro Horita/Getty Images