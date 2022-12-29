Soccer

Pelé: A life in pictures

Brazil’s World Cup winner and soccer legend, has died aged 82

Edson Arantes Do Nascimento Pele of Brazil celebrates the victory after winnings the 1970 World Cup in Mexico match between Brazil and Italy at Estadio Azteca on 21 June in Città del Messico. Mexico (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Thu Dec 29 2022 - 19:20

Pelé's teammates hug him after he scored for Brazil as a 17-year-old in their World Cup final victory over Sweden in Stockholm. Photograph: Bettmann Archive

Pelé uniquely won three World Cups with Brazil, in 1958, ’62 and ’70, as a result he received a replica of the Jules Rimet trophy from Mexico and Fifa. Photograph: Getty Images

Brazilian star Pelé signs autographs on O’Connell Street during his stay in Dublin with Santos in February 1972. Photograph: Getty Images

Pelé is the focus of the attention during his last game for New York Cosmos on October 1st, 1977. The Brazilian star joined the US team in 1975. Photograph: Domicio Pinheiro/4Imagens/Getty Images

Pelé signing his autobiography at Eason's in Dublin in 2006. Photograph: Phillip Massey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

France forward Kylian Mbappé and Pelé pose during their meeting at the Hotel Lutetia in Paris on April 2nd, 2019. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil players hold a banner showing support for Pelé after their World Cup victory over South Korea in Doha, Qatar. Photograph: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Fans and well-wishers hold a vigil in support of Pelé in front of Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, where the former player was staying, on December 4th. Pelé was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on November 29th for reassessment of chemotherapy treatment for a colon tumor, diagnosed in September 2021. Photograph: Mauro Horita/Getty Images

LATEST STORIES