Stephanie Roche signs for Shamrock Rovers

Ireland international Stephanie Roche has signed for Shamrock Rovers. She is the fourth player to join the one of the newest women’s League of Ireland sides from Peamount after Summer Lawless, Alannah McEvoy and Aine O’Gorman all put pen to paper.

Roche, who has 58 Irish caps to her name, returned to play domestic football in Ireland in 2020 after stints in the UK, France, Italy and America.

“I am really excited to be joining Shamrock Rovers,” said Roche on her move. “After speaking to the club, I really wanted to be part of this exciting and significant advancement in the league. I have always been an advocate for higher standards across the league and in Women’s football and that’s what Shamrock Rovers are doing here”.

Head coach Collie O’Neill added: “I am absolutely thrilled to have Stephanie on board. Stephanie has had a fantastic career so far, she is a very intelligent, technical, and astute player with a great eye for goal. She possesses all the qualities that we are looking for to help set high standards for the group both on and off the pitch”.