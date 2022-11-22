Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect, the club have announced. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect, the club have announced. The move comes after the Portuguese forward made a series of damning allegations in an interview with Piers Morgan.

United had appointed lawyers to explore potential action against Ronaldo for alleged breach of contract but their preferred option was to engineer his departure and that was confirmed on Tuesday.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.”

Ronaldo said in a statement: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

Ronaldo’s allegations included that he is being forced out by the club, that senior executives lacked empathy after his newborn son died in April, that the owners, the Glazer family, do not care about the club, and that the manager, Erik ten Hag, does not respect him.

The 37-year-old had been instructed not to return to the club’s Carrington training base after his participation with Portugal in the World Cup. He said at a press conference in Qatar on Monday that he was “bullet proof” and expressed no regret at his behaviour. “I don’t have to worry what others think,” he said. “I talk when I want to.”

With Ronaldo wanting to leave and United intent on being rid of him the question was how – and how swiftly – his departure would unfold. The episode, and two instances since the summer of Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford early, bring an inglorious end to his Old Trafford career.

