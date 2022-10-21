Airtricity League round-up: Thomson rescues a point for Derry in FAI Cup dress-rehearsal against Shelbourne

Derry City 1 Shelbourne 1

Derry CIty and Shelbourne shared the spoils in what proved to be a late, late show in their FAI Cup dress-rehearsal at the Brandywell.

However, Damien Duff’s side went so close to recording a second win of the season on Foyleside when Jack Moylan punished Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher following an uncharacteristic effort in the 69th minute

But Derry sub Joe Thomson saved the day for the Candystripes when guiding a Cameron Dummigan cross into the net in the 83rd minute for what was a deserved share of the spoils.

Indeed, the pattern of the game followed previous tussles between the sides this season, with very little between them.

Derry’s Cameron McJannet was presented with a decent chance after just six minutes. Will Patching floated a free-kick from the left deep into the Shelbourne penalty area but McJannet’s downward header failed to hit the target much to the disappointment of the big home attendance.

Duff’s side threatened minutes later, Kameron Ledwidge’s 30-yard effort having to be diverted over his crossbar by an alert Maher.

In the 15th minute an incisive pass from Ronan Boyce found Jamie McGonigle in space, but the striker’s low shot on the turn screamed narrowly wide of Brendan Clarke’s upright.

Five minutes before the break Dummigan directed a crossfield pass to Michael Duffy, but the Derry winger failed to control the ball when pressurised by John Ross Wilson and the chance was lost.

Following the change of ends, the home side finally managed to weave their way through the Shels defence but Patching’s curling shot was superbly parried by Clarke in the 55th minute.

However, Derry were stunned in the 69th minute following a major error by Maher. Always keen to play their way out of trouble from defence, Maher’s pass fell into the path of the lively Moylan and the Shelbourne striker took full advantage of the present when driving a thunderous shot high into the Derry net in front of the small band of travelling supporters.

Derry went close to equalising in the 80th minute following Patrick McEleney’s threatening free-kick, but Mark Connolly failed to get the telling touch from close range.

But three minutes later Derry substitute Thomson deservedly restored equality when he steered a cross from Dummigan into the net from close range and deep into injury-time Thomson really should have won the game but he failed to force the ball home with a diving header.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce (Thomson, 70), Connolly, S. McEleney (Akintunde, 81), McJannet; Dummigan, P McEleney; B Kavanagh (Diallo, 58), Patching (Graydon, 70), Duffy; McGonigle (C Kavanagh, 58).

SHELBOURNE: Clarke; Ngru, Byrne, Griffin; Wilson, Coyle (Lunney, 61), Molloy, Ledwidge; Farrell, Moylan (Carr 88), McManus (Dervin, 75).

Referee: A Reale.

Dundalk 3 Sligo Rovers 3

A 92nd-minute strike from Keith Ward rescued Dundalk a share of the spoils against Sligo Rovers at Casey’s Field but the Louth men may well feel this was a missed opportunity in their bid for European qualification.

It looked as though Stephen O’Donnell’s side would capitalise on St Patrick’s Athletic losing against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium when goals either side of half-time from Alfie Lewis and Ryan O’Kane cancelled out Frank Livvak’s opener.

However, an ultra-clinical Sligo took their chances with two goals inside eight minutes in the closing stages from Aidan Keena and Max Mata to leave the Lilywhites on the brink of back-to-back home defeats.

However, upped popped substitute Ward in stoppage-time to latch on to John Martin’s knock down to deny John Russell’s side the win and ensure Dundalk’s points advantage over Pat’s is two with two games to go.

The hosts had started on top before falling behind on 22 minutes when Liivak rifled home after Kailin Barlow had headed against the post.

Dundalk would level seven minutes before the break though when Lewis hit a screamer to the top corner.

O’Donnell was dismissed in the aftermath of that goal but his side were still in control when Ryan O’Kane fired them ahead from a Runar Hauge cross on 54 minutes.

Keena would silence the home fans with a cool finish past Nathan Shepperd on 76 minutes and his side were then ahead seven minutes later when Max Mata slotted in from Liivak’s pass.

It looked as though that would earn the win for Sligo but Ward ensured what could be a big point for Dundalk late on.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Mountney, Macari, Boyle, Leahy; Lewis, Bone (Benson, 85); Hauge (Bradley, 63), Adams (Ward, 74), O’Kane; McMillan (Martin, 74).

SLIGO ROVERS: Brush; Horgan, Banks, Pijnaker, Kirk; Burton (Keogh, 84), Barlow (Mata, 60); Liivak (O’Sullivan, 88), McDonnell, Fitzgerald; Keena.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

Bohemians 2 Finn Harps 2

Declan McDaid struck a 90th-minute goal at Dalymount Park last night to ensure Declan Devine kick-started his tenure as Bohemians boss with an entertaining draw against Finn Harps.

Despite seeing his side largely dominate possession, Bohs’ Tadhg Ryan was the busier of the two goalkeepers during the opening period. Moments after pulling off a low save from Barry McNamee, the Gypsies netminder stood firm to turn away a Filip Mihaljevic penalty with his feet.

This was a let-off for the hosts and even though Ethon Varian broke the deadlock by bundling home his first Bohs goal just past the hour mark, their Donegal counterparts rallied to devastating effect in the final-quarter.

Searching for a win in their battle to avoid automatic relegation to the First Division, Harps levelled through an Ethan Boyle header on 76 minutes before Mihaljevic made amends for his earlier miss from the spot with a poked finish just three minutes later.

This would have been enough to keep them off the bottom of the Premier Division table, but when goalkeeper James McKeown kicked fresh air after coming off his line at the very end of normal time, McDaid was left with the simple task of firing into an empty net.

BOHEMIANS: Ryan; Feely, Kerr, Kelly, Murphy (Doherty, 85 mins); Levingston, Flores; Twardek, Clarke, McDaid; Varian (Mullins, 78 mins).

FINN HARPS: McKeown; Boyle, Tourish, Slevin, Donelon (Nicholson, 72 mins); Duncan (McWoods, 65 mins (McGing, 72 mins)), Connolly (Rainey, 28 mins); Boylan, Mihaljevic, McNamee; Jones.

Referee: B Connolly (Dublin).

UCD 2 Drogheda United 1

Dara Keane scored a second-half winner as UCD came from behind to earn a big three points to lift themselves off the foot of the table.

Bohemians’ late equaliser against Finn Harps moves the Students two points off the bottom with Monday’s game at Shelbourne in hand ahead of a visit to Ballybofey next Friday.

Kicking off in heavy rain didn’t hinder Drogheda midfielder Darragh Nugent who provided the first note of the night with a terrific lead goal just four minutes in.

The Shamrock Rovers loanee slalomed in from the right, worked a neat one-two with Chris Lyons, before rifling a drive past Kian Moore for his second goal of the season.

UCD played their way into the game, getting their reward on 40 minutes courtesy of sloppy defending.

Alex Nolan floated a free-kick to the back post where skipper Jack Keaney was left unattended to toe-poke home.

In a lively start to the second half, UCD were inches from taking the lead less than a minute in, Tommy Lonergan skipping in behind to drill a shot wide.

Drogheda goalkeeper Colin McCabe made saves from Nolan and Donal Higgins before UCD struck for their deserved winner on 67 minutes.

Keane found a pocket of space on the edge of the area from Higgins’s pass to rifle a rising shot to the net.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher, Todd, Keaney, Osam; Caffrey; Higgins (Dignam, 68), Keane, Brennan, Nolan; Lonergan.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Noone, Quinn, Massey; Nugent, Markey, Brennan, Grimes, Rooney; Lyons, Williams.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).