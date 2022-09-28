Nations League final standings: Who has been promoted and who has been relegated?

Ireland will remain in League B of the Nations League for its next season after finishing third in Group 1, a group that was won by Scotland, who secured their promotion with a 0-0 draw against Ukraine last night.

Promoted to League A

Scotland are one of four teams that have been promoted to League A that include Israel (who finished ahead of Iceland and Albania, with Russia automatically given 0 points), Bosnia and Herzegovina (who finished ahead of Finland, Montenegro and Romania), and Serbia (who finished ahead of Norway, Slovenia and Sweden).

Relegated to League B/Promoted to League B

England will play in League B in 2024, bringing up a potential matchup with Ireland, having failed to win any of their six League A Group 3 games, finishing bottom of a group with Italy, Hungary and Germany. Wales were also relegated, finishing behind Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. The other teams relegated were Czech Republic and Austria. Getting promoted to League B are Turkey, Greece, Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Making the Nations League finals

The four teams that topped their League A groups and will play in the Nations League finals next June are Netherlands, Spain, Croatia and Italy. The draw is yet to be made, with matches set to be hosted in the Netherlands.

Relegated to League C/Promoted to League C

Armenia were relegated to League C after losing to Ireland last night. They will be joined in that division next season by Romania and Sweden. Russia have been automatically relegated, although it is not clear if they will play yet in the next edition of the Nations League. Getting promoted to League C are Estonia and Latvia, who topped their League D groups. They will replace the losers of relegation playo-outs between Gibraltar and Cyprus, and Lithuania and Belarus in March. Northern Ireland remained in League C on goal difference, despite a 3-1 loss last night to Greece.

How the Nations League affects Euro 2024 qualifying

Teams who fail in the Euro 2024 qualifying group stage can still qualify for the final tournament via the play-offs. Leagues A, B and C in the Nations League are allocated one of the three remaining Euro 2024 places. Four teams from each of these leagues who have not already qualified for the European Championship finals will compete in the play-offs of their league, which will be played in March 2024.

The next edition of the Nations League will begin in 2024, after Euro 2024 qualifying.