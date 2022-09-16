Premier League weekend fixtures, kick-off times, team news and TV details

SATURDAY

Wolves (14) v Manchester City (2), 12.30 – Live BT Sport 1

New signing Diego Costa could be involved for Wolves – the former Chelsea striker joined on a free transfer until the end of the season after Sasa Kalajdzic suffered a serious knee injury that could keep him out for six months. Fellow forward Raul Jimenez will miss out as he continues to struggle for fitness.

City will give a fitness test to right back Kyle Walker after two games out with a knock. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips will hope to continue his comeback from injury after coming on as a late substitute against Borussia Dortmund, but defender Aymeric Laporte is not yet ready to feature after knee surgery.

Last season: Wolves 1 Man City 5, Man City 1 Wolves 0

Last five league matches: Wolves D L D D W; Man City W D W W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Daniel Podence (Wolves) 2; Erling Haaland (Man City) 13

Match odds: H 8-1 A 3-10 D 9-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle (11) v Bournemouth (13), 3.0

Magpies manager Eddie Howe was tight-lipped in his press conference when asked whether Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson would be sidelined by hamstring injuries, although midfielder Jonjo Shelvey continues to miss out with a similar issue.

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has suffered a setback after picking up a hamstring problem. Winger Junior Stanislas has returned to training as he closes in on a comeback from a groin issue, but Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Joe Rothwell (quad) both continue their own rehabilitation.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle D D D L D; Bournemouth L L L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Alexander Isak & Callum Wilson (Newcastle) 2; Jaidon Anthony, Phillip Billing, Jefferson Lerma, Kieffer Moore, Emiliano Marcondes & Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) 1

Match odds: H 4-9 A 13-2 D 16-5

Referee: Craig Pawson

Tottenham Hotspur (3) v Leicester (20), 5.30 – Live on Sky Sports

Spurs will again be without Lucas Moura, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Boss Antonio Conte admitted the need for more “energy” in this match during his press conference on Thursday and may be tempted to recall Clement Lenglet, Ryan Sessegnon and Dejan Kulusevski.

Dennis Praet is expected to be in Leicester’s travelling squad. The midfielder has been nursing a foot injury and missed training this week, but boss Brendan Rodgers believes he will be fit. Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are the only absentees for the struggling Foxes.

Last season: Tottenham 3 Leicester 1, Leicester 2 Tottenham 3

Last five league matches: Tottenham D W W D W; Leicester L L L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 5; James Maddison (Leicester) 2

Match odds: H 4-9 A 11-2 D 18-5

Referee: Simon Hooper

SUNDAY

Brentford (8) v Arsenal (1), 12.0 – Live on Sky Sports

Sergi Canos has shaken off a thigh injury, but Christian Norgaard remains out of action with a shin issue. Ethan Pinnock is back in training after knee trouble, but Sunday’s Gunners clash is expected to come too soon for the defender.

Thomas Partey has returned to training following a thigh injury and could feature. Oleksandr Zincheko has been ruled out of Ukraine’s upcoming international games, while Reiss Nelson (muscular), Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Emile Smith Rowe (groin) are out.

Last season: Arsenal 2 Brentford 1, Brentford 2 Arsenal 0

Last five league matches: Brentford W L D D W; Arsenal W W W W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Ivan Toney (Brentford) 5; Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli & Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 3

Match odds: H 10-3 A 4-5 D 14-5

Referee: David Coote

Everton (16) v West Ham (18), 2.15 – Live on Sky Sports

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to appear in a matchday squad for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is out with a thigh injury, so Asmir Begovic will deputise, while midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has recovered from a hamstring problem.

Boss David Moyes reported no fresh selection concerns following West Ham’s Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg. Defenders Craig Dawson and Aaron Cresswell are fit again and should be involved, but right back Ben Johnson is not likely to return and summer signing Nayef Aguerd (ankle) is out.

Last season: West Ham 2 Everton 1, Everton 0 West Ham 1

Last five league matches: Everton L D D D D; West Ham L L W D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Anthony Gordon & Demarai Gray (Everton) 2, Michail Antonio (West Ham) 2

Match odds: H 19-10 A 29-20 D 9-4

Referee: Michael Oliver