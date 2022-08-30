Premier League wrap: Bazunu and Saints hand Chelsea second consecutive defeat

Southampton 2 Chelsea 1

Chelsea’s stuttering start to the season continued as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Southampton on Tuesday despite Raheem Sterling giving them an early lead.

Sterling struck in the 23rd minute with his third goal in two games but Chelsea’s lead was short lived.

Romeo Lavia levelled five minutes later with a thumping finish from outside the area.

Adam Armstrong then turned the match on its head in first-half stoppage time - finishing superbly to round off a slick passing move by the hosts.

Chelsea, beaten at Leeds United in their previous away game, were unable to make much impression on a tireless Saints side in the second half despite plenty of possession.

Southampton’s win moved them to seven points from five games, the same total as Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Leeds 1 Everton 1

Leeds United’s Luis Sinisterra cancelled out Anthony Gordon’s first-half opener for Everton as the two sides drew 1-1 at Elland Road.

Strongly linked with a switch to Chelsea, Gordon started and finished the move that led to the opening goal in the 17th minute, cutting in from the left before collecting Alex Iwobi’s pass and slotting the ball through the legs of Illan Meslier.

Leeds striker Rodrigo Moreno missed a golden opportunity to put his side level in the 22nd minute as Jack Harrison flashed the ball across the box, but the Spaniard failed to connect with the goal at his mercy.

The 31-year-old left the field 10 minutes later having suffered a shoulder injury in a tangle with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford, and though Leeds continued to enjoy plenty of possession for the remainder of the half they struggled to break down a stubborn Everton defence.

Welcome to the Premier League, Luis Sinisterra 💫



A goal on his first start to lift the roof off of Elland Road! pic.twitter.com/sVYApqaU3h — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 30, 2022

The home side poured on the pressure straight after the break and got the goal they deserved when Sinisterra, making his first Premier League start, rifled home a bouncing shot in the 55th minute after a number of near-misses.

Demarai Gray thought he had put Everton back into the lead in the 66th minute but the goal was chalked off following a Var review that found him to be offside.

Both sides squandered a number of decent chances to add to their tally as the game ended in a draw that leaves Leeds fifth in the table on eight points while Everton, who are still without a win this season, climb to 15th spot on three points.

“Obviously it wasn’t the start that we wanted. But it’s important that we’re able to grind out results and at the minimum get a point out of that,” Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams told BT Sport.

Fulham 2 Brighton 1

Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged his 100th goal for Fulham on the way to a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage on Tuesday, bringing an end to the visitors’ longest unbeaten run in the top flight.

After a first half short on chances, Mitrovic broke the deadlock in the 48th minute when Neeskens Kebano swept the ball across the goalmouth for the powerful Serb to fire in at the far post. It was the striker’s 100th goal for the Cottagers in all competitions.

Mitrović.

Scores.

Goals.



Aleksandar Mitrović brings up 💯 league goals for Fulham! 👏 pic.twitter.com/pQSVK63XYJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 30, 2022

Fulham had the Seagulls reeling seven minutes later when Andreas Pereira crossed the ball in only for Lewis Dunk to deflect it heavily into his own net, piling the misery on Graham Potter’s men.

Brighton were thrown a lifeline just three minutes later, however, when Bobby De Cordova-Reid brought down Pervis Estupinan in the area, and Alexis Mac Allister smashed his penalty in high past the lunging Bernd Leno.

The win lifts Marco Silva’s Fulham to eight points from five games, while Brighton remain on 10 points ahead of a full slate of midweek fixtures. It also brings to an end Brighton’s nine-match unbeaten run, their longest in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace 1 Brentford 1

Yoane Wissa headed a late equaliser after coming on a substitute to earn Brentford a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Palace looked to be easing towards three points after in-form Wilfried Zaha’s stunning opener in the 59th minute.

BRENTFORD ARE BACK IN IT! ⚽️



Yoane Wissa arrives in the box to grab a late equaliser ⏱ pic.twitter.com/i3P0uGUjPl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 30, 2022

Zaha cut in from the left to curl an unstoppable right-footed effort into the far corner, his fourth goal in the Premier League this season.

But Brentford hung in and Wissa was unmarked in the penalty area to salvage a point - his effort standing after a Var check for offside went in favour of the visitors.

Brentford almost won it late on with Rico Henry having a great chance saved but Palace hung on.