FAI Cup previews: Wexford FC undaunted by visit of premier title-chasing Dundalk

Wexford's player-coach Lorcan Fitzgerald emphasised his side's commitment against Dundalk: 'Make no bones about it, we want to win the game.' File photograph: Inpho

Despite Wexford FC’s First Division promotion playoff hopes having wavered recently, their player-coach Lorcan Fitzgerald has assured Dundalk they are in for a game tonight as Ferrycarrig Park anticipates its biggest crowd of the season.

Dumping Sligo Rovers out at the Showgrounds in the first round offers plenty of proof of that.

“Make no bones about it, we want to win the game,” said Fitzgerald, a two-time cup winner during spells with Sporting Fingal and St Patrick’s Athletic.

“There is no point in turning up if you don’t expect to win the game. The bookies and other people might not give us a chance. But we know what we can do. We showed what we can do up in Sligo and, hopefully, we can replicate that against Dundalk tonight.

“People may think that it’s now another kettle of fish, that Dundalk are a big club, with a great squad and good manager.

“No one will expect us to win. That’s understandable. But we want to showcase what we can do and compete and test ourselves against the best in the country. Ultimately, our goal is to win the tie and get ourselves into the next round. We’ve watched them. They are a very good team, but the magic of the cup is that you always have a chance. We should have no fear.”

Another side hoping to cause an upset is Bonagee United of the Ulster Senior League who play in the second round for the first time when hosting Premier Division Shelbourne.

“You have to believe,” said the Letterkenny club’s manager, Jason Gibson.

“We know the task, we know they are a cracking side. We have to go out with the right attitude. We’ll have a game plan, stick to it and see where it takes us.”

Tonight’s FAI Cup second round fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Bonagee United v Shelbourne, 8.0

Derry City v Cork City

Galway United v UCD

Lucan United v Bohemians

Wexford FC v Dundalk