Shane Duffy on the verge of loan move to Fulham

Shane Duffy is close to completing a loan deal from Brighton to Fulham, according to a report in The Athletic.

The Republic of Ireland defender has made 160 appearances for Brighton since signing from Blackburn ahead of the south coast club’s 2016-17 promotion to the Premier League. However, he has found playing opportunities limited of late, making just 15 starts during the last campaign.

He spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Celtic.

The Derry-born defender, who has 55 Republic of Ireland caps to his name, would be Fulham’s sixth signing of the summer, the most recent being the capture of German goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal.

The London club begins its Premier League campaign on Saturday at home to Liverpool after earning promotion to the top tier as winners of the Championship.