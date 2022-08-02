Transfer news: Idrissa Gueye close to Everton return as Welsh duo head for France

Idrissa Gana Gueye is close to rejoining Everton from Paris Saint-Germain. The midfielder has travelled to Merseyside for a medical in anticipation of completing the deal as the clubs negotiate the final details.

Gueye was at Everton from 2016 to 2019 before joining PSG, for whom he started 18 Ligue 1 games and five Champions League matches last season. The 32-year-old would become Frank Lampard’s fourth summer signing, after Dwight McNeil, Rúben Vinagre and James Tarkowski.

Aaron Ramsey has joined Nice on a free transfer, following his release from Juventus. The Welshman struggled in Turin since his move from Arsenal in 2019 and joined Rangers on loan last season, and had a decisive penalty saved in the Europa League final shootout against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ramsey’s contract was terminated last week and the 31-year-old will play in Ligue 1 next year with Nice hoping to improve on their fifth-placed finish last season.

The Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is poised to join Fulham after the clubs reached an agreement on an £8m deal and personal terms were settled. Leno has fallen behind Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal, who are ready to sell Lucas Torreira to Galatasaray but are waiting for the midfielder to agree terms. Arsenal have also reached an agreement for the forward Folarin Balogun to join Reims on loan.

Another French club, Rennes, have completed the loan signing of the Tottenham defender Joe Rodon with a £20m option to buy the Wales international. — Guardian